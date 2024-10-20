Galway Cancer Charity is named as National Lottery Good Cause of the Year 2024

A Galway charity which provides practical and emotional support services to families affected by cancer throughout Ireland has been named as the 2024 National Lottery Good Cause of the Year – winning €35,000 in prize money in the process.

Hand in Hand, working from their base in Loughrea, supports families nationwide who are affected by cancer and give on-the-ground support to minimise the impact that both the diagnosis and frequent long-distance travel for treatment has on family life.

“’We are very excited about the opportunities this recognition brings and look forward to making a greater impact to the families we support,”’ said Caroline O’Connor, Fundraising & Communications Manager

Guided by its mission to ‘look after the ordinary while parents look after the extraordinary,’ Hand in Hand – based at The Health Hub, Main Street, Loughrea – has become an invaluable lifeline for families facing the challenges of childhood cancer.

Their supports are completely free of charge and aim to alleviate some of the stress associated with a cancer diagnosis.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

Chair of this year’s Judging Panel Brendan Courtney shared the reasons behind Hand in Hand’s win.

“The judges selected Hand in Hand for its outstanding support to families of young people with cancer,” he said.

“This small charity steps in to handle everyday tasks, allowing parents to focus entirely on their child’s health and wellbeing.

“We were deeply moved by the charity’s far-reaching impact, offering critical relief and enhancing the quality of life for families across the country during such incredibly difficult times.”

A HSE National Lottery grant enabled Hand in Hand to provide tailor-made packages of practical household support to families dealing with a cancer diagnosis. This included family meal delivery, household cleaning and laundry.

The Awards are made up of seven categories: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community, Youth and Irish Language.

The seven category winners each received €10,000 – including Hand in Hand as winners of the Health and Wellbeing category, and they then received an additional €25,000 as overall winners.

Cian Murphy, Chief Executive of the National Lottery, congratulated Hand in Hand on their win.

“The work you do to make a tangible, positive difference in people’s lives is nothing short of inspiring,” he said.

“It’s been a true privilege to stand alongside such a diverse range of organisations, each benefiting from Good Causes funding, and each playing a vital role in creating a better, more compassionate society.”

Pictured: The delighted team from Hand in Hand after they were announced as the overall National Lottery Good Cause of the Year Award 2024 (from left) Director of Services Mark Dwyer; Iseult Leonard, mum of Isabel and service user; Play Therapist Denise Kane; Fundraising & Communications Manager Caroline O’Connor, and Board Member Caroline Kelly.