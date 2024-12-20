Galway businessman urges the government to back Bulky Goods Recycling

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway businessman is urging the government to back Bulky Goods Recycling

Keith McDonagh, the manager of Galway social enterprise BBR Bounce Back Recycling, says such an action could have a huge impact on Ireland’s ability to reach recycling targets

Keith McDonagh says offering sustainable recycling of items like mattresses needs more Government support

He was responding to the latest assessment that Ireland is now almost certain to miss mandatory EU recycling targets to reduce waste levels.

BBR is launching a campaign in the New Year to encourage more furniture retailers to offer mattress recycling to their customers.

BBR offers a highly sustainable recycling service because they recycle by hand, and recover a higher rate of materials

Keith McDonagh is also proposing a year-round partnership with local authorities to ensure recycling happens every day