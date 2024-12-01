Galway Bay FM's General Election 24 Live Blog – DAY TWO

9.10am – Centres are opening in all three constituencies – Let the counting BEGIN!

9.02am – Finally, in Galway West, they have only had one count and here is the situation there…

Quota – 10,047

Maireád Farrell – Sinn Féin – 8,164

John Connolly – Fianna Fáil – 7,192

Noel Grealish – Independent – 6,887

Catherine Connolly – Independent – 6,747

Hildegarde Naughton – Fine Gael – 6,011

Noel Thomas – Independent Ireland – 5,700

Seán Kyne – Fine Gael – 5,335

Grainne Seoige – Fianna Fáil – 2, 929

Mike Cubbard – Independent – 2,219

Eibhlín Seoighthe – Social Democrats – 2,172

Helen Ogbu – The Labour Party – 1,973

Pauline O’Reilly – The Green Party – 1,839

Pádraig Lenihan – Aontú – 1,233

Maisie McMaster – People Before Profit Solidarity – 905

AJ Cahill – The Irish People – 469

Doran McMahon – Irish Freedom Party – 450

9.01am – In Roscommon-Galway, Michael Fitzmaurice is the only candidate elected and at the moment…

Quota- – 10,283

Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin – 8,449 + 20 = 8,469

Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil – 7,705 + 10 = 7,715

Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael – 5,012 + 5 = 5,017

Eugene Murphy – Independent – 4,782 + 66 = 4,848

Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael – 2,252 + 10 = 2,262

Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú – 868 +41 = 909

Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity – 848 + 14 = 862

9am – The state of play this morning. In Galway East, they are going into the Eighth count with just Sean Canney elected.

This is how it looks this morning.

The Quota is 10,843

Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,712

Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 8,914

Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 6,292

Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,828

Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,324

Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,843

8.55am – Good Morning!

Here we go again! Day Two of General Election 2024 and is going to be a busy day/night. All three centres are going and we still have two to elect in Roscommon, three in Galway East and five in Galway West.

That’s it for now. Good Night. See you in the Morning!

1am—They have decided to halt proceedings until tomorrow morning, so Niamh Madden’s votes in Galway East and Martina O’Connor and Alan Sweeney’s votes will be distributed in the morning as we move into day two of General Election 2024.

12.44am – WE HAVE A COUNT IN GALWAY EAST – SEVENTH COUNT

Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,671 + 41 = 10,712

Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 6,067 + 225 = 6,292

Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,382 + 11 = 3.843

Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 3,011 + 4 = 3,015

Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 8,887 + 27 = 8,914

Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,313 + 11 = 4,324

Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,786 + 42 = 5,828

NIAMH MADDEN IS ELIMINATED

12.34am – WE HAVE A COUNT IN ROSCOMMON-GALWAY

THIRD COUNT

Quota- – 10,283

Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú – 868 +41 = 909

Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil – 7,705 + 10 = 7,715

Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael – 2,252 + 10 = 2,262

Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael – 5,012 + 5 = 5,017

Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin – 8,449 + 20 = 8,469

Eugene Murphy – Independent – 4,782 + 66 = 4,848

Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity – 848 + 14 = 862

Martina O’Connor – The Green Party – 449 + 0 = 449

Alan Sweeney – The Irish People – 246 + 60 = 306

MARTINA O CONNOR AND ALAN SWEENEY ARE ELIMINATED

12.23am – We are going for a SEVENTH count in Galway East and a third count in Roscommon-Galway

A rumour was doing the rounds in Headford that they might go to a finish. No announcement or confirmation…YET!

12.17am – Newly elected Sean Canney speaking to David Nevin

12.16am – We could be going all night…..

11.55pm – WE HAVE A SIXTH COUNT IN GALWAY EAST



Sean Canney – Independent – 10,695 + 509 = 11,204

Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,510 + 161 = 10,671

Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,522 + 545 = 6,067

Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,792 + 40 – 3,382

Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,980 + 31 = 3,011

Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 8,608 + 279 = 8,887

Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,266 + 47 – 4,313

Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,676 + 110 = 5,786

SEAN CANNEY HAS BEEN ELECTED

11.49pm – WE HAVE A SECOND COUNT IN ROSCOMMON-GALWAY

Quota – 10,283

Vincent Beirne – Independent – 202 + 32 = 234

Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú – 789 + 79 = 868

Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil – 7,283 + 472 = 7,705

Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael – 2,164 + 88 = 2,252

Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael – 4,843 + 169 = 5,012

Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin – 8,039 + 410 = 8,449

Eugene Murphy – Independent – 4,327 + 458 = 4,782

Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity – 814 + 34 = 848

Martina O’Connor – The Green Party – 441 + 8 = 449

Alan Sweeney – The Irish People – 224 + 22 = 246

VINCENT BEIRNE ELIMINATED

11.40pm – Luke Smith’s 1,865 votes will be distributed and they are going to keep going for one more count at least.

11.35pm – WE HAVE A FIFTH COUNT IN GALWAY EAST

Sean Canney – Independent – 10,502 + 193 = 10,695

Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,286 + 224 = 10,510

Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,487 + 35 = 5,522

Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,545 + 247 = 3,792

Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,857 + 123 = 2,980

Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 8,190 + 418 = 8,608

Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,118 + 148 = 4,266

Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,573 + 103 = 5,676

Luke Silke – Aontú – 1,818 + 47 = 1,865

LUKE SMITH IS ELIMINATED

11.30pm – Patrick Feeney is eliminated and his votes will be distributed tomorrow when counting resumes at 9am.

11.15pm – WE HAVE A FIRST COUNT IN GALWAY WEST

Quota – 10,047

AJ Cahill – The Irish People – 469

Catherine Connolly – Independent – 6,747

John Connolly – Fianna Fáil – 7,192

Mike Cubbard – Independent – 2,219

Maireád Farrell – Sinn Féin – 8,164

Patrick Feeney – Independent – 52

Noel Grealish – Independent – 6,887

Seán Kyne – Fine Gael – 5,335

Pádraig Lenihan – Aontú – 1,233

Doran McMahon – Irish Freedom Party – 450

Maisie McMaster – People Before Profit Solidarity – 905

Hildegarde Naughton – Fine Gael – 6,011

Helen Ogbu – The Labour Party – 1,973

Pauline O’Reilly – The Green Party – 1,839

Grainne Seoige – Fianna Fáil – 2, 929

Eibhlín Seoighthe – Social Democrats – 2,172

Noel Thomas – Independent Ireland – 5,700

PATRICK FEENEY IS ELIMINATED

10.52pm – Aisling Dolan has arrived in the Roscommon-Galway Count Centre in Roscommon.

10.48pm – Still waiting on a First Count in Galway West, a Second in Roscommon-Galway and a Fifth in Galway East…

10.33pm – It is looking like Roscommon is going to pull after the next count and resume in the morning. Not confirmed or announced yet.

10.30pm – Eoin Madden’s votes of 1,687 are now being distributed.

10.02pm – WE HAVE A COUNT – Count Number 4 in Galway East.

The Quota is 10,843

Sean Canney – Independent – 10,323 + 179 = 10,502

Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,235 + 51 = 10,286

Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,423 + 64 = 5,487

Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,510 + 35 = 3,545

Eoin Madden – The Green Party – 1,374 + 313 = 1,687

Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,843 + 14 = 2,857

Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 7,635 + 555 = 8,190

Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,101 + 17 = 4,118

Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,551 + 22 = 5,573

Luke Silke – Aontú – 1,770 + 48 = 1,818

Non Transferrable – 151

EOIN MADDEN IS ELIMINATED

9.58pm – No First Count in Galway West and they have brought in specially designed weighing scales for the Galway West Papers Verification Process!

9.51pm – Coffee might be a good idea around now. All three centres are going strong and it could be midnight or even later before they call it a night.

9.43pm – I think we are about to have a first count in Galway West

9.41pm – No doubt the Michael Fitzmaurice camp are celebrating tonight following his election on the first count.

9.26pm – Conor Burke’s 1,673 votes will now be distributed among the candidates. There are ten remaining in Galway East and Galway West is yet to have a first count.

9.05pm – WE HAVE A THIRD COUNT IN GALWAY EAST

The Quota is 10,843

Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity – 1,312 + 61 = 1,673

Sean Canney – Independent – 10,076 + 10,323

Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,162 + 73 = 10,235

Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,158 + 265 = 5,423

Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,477 + 33 = 3,510

Eoin Madden – The Green Party – 1,356 + 18 = 1,374

Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,777 + 66 = 2,843

Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 7,502 + 133 = 7,635

Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,063 + 38 = 4,101

Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,533 + 18 = 5,551

Luke Silke – Aontú – 1,557 + 213 = 1,770

Non Transferrable – 76

CONOR BURKE ELIMINATED

8.53pm – WE HAVE A COUNT IN ROSCOMMON-GALWAY

The Result of the First Count…

Quota – 10,283

Vincent Beirne – Independent – 202

Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú – 789

Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil – 7,283

Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael – 2,164

Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael – 4,843

Michael Fitzmaurice – Independent Ireland – 12,002

Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin – 8,039

Eugene Murphy – Independent – 4,327

Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity – 814

Martina O’Connor – The Green Party – 441

Alan Sweeney – The Irish People – 224

MICHEAL FITZMAURICE HAS BEEN ELECTED ON THE FIRST COUNT

8.51pm – Or should I say…WE THOUGHT WE HAD A COUNT – The returning officer has just said she needed to check some papers so nothing happening for a couple of minutes.

8.48pm – The excitement is building in all three centres… WE HAVE A COUNT!

8.39pm – Counts imminent in Galway West and Roscommon/Galway

8.37pm – Fine Gael’s Pete Roche has arrived at the Galway East Count Centre in Headford.

8.34pm – The candidates are gathering at the Hyde Centre in Roscommon. Dr Martin Daly and Claire Kerrane greet and (Possibly) congratulate each other.

First count in Roscommon/Galway is due shortly.

8.32pm – Paul Madden and David O’Reilly’s votes will be distributed. That is a total of 1,232 votes.

8.22pm – SECOND COUNT IN GALWAY EAST

The Quota is 10,843

Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity – 1,238 + 74 = 1,312

Sean Canney – Independent – 10,030 + 46 = 10,076

Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,140 + 22 = 10,162

Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,150 + 8 = 5,158

Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,458 + 19 = 3,477

Fergal Landy – Independent – ELIM

Eoin Madden – The Green Party – 1,263 + 93 = 1,356

Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,765 + 12 = 2,777

Paul Madden – Independent – 585 + 35 = 620

Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 7,459 + 43 = 7,502

David O’Reilly – The Irish People – 610 + 2 = 612

Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,056 + 7 = 4,063

Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,521 + 12 = 5,533

Luke Silke – Aontú – 1,554 + 3 = 1,557

No one elected on the third count – Paul Madden and David O’Reilly have been eliminated

8.08pm – Fergal Landy’s 385 votes will be distributed but it will not be enough to get either Albert Dolan or Sean Canney over the line this time.

7.50pm – WE HAVE A FIRST COUNT IN GALWAY EAST!

The Quota is 10,843

The First Count as follows

Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity – 1,238

Sean Canney – Independent – 10,030

Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,140

Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,150

Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,458

Fergal Landy – Independent – 385

Eoin Madden – The Green Party – 1,263

Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,765

Paul Madden – Independent – 585

Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 7,459

David O’Reilly – The Irish People – 610

Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,056

Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,521

Luke Silke – Aontú – 1,554

No one elected on the first count – Fergal Landy eliminated

7.43pm – Mairead Farrell has arrived at the Tennis Club. First count is imminent.

7.38pm – With all constituencies now tallied, Virgin Media News projecting that Fianna Fail will be the party with the most first preference votes.

Right now, the state of play nationally is… 9 seats filled….165 to go.

FF 3

3 SF 3

3 FG 2

2 I/O 1

1 GP 0

0 SD 0

0 Aon 0

0 Lab 0

0 PBPS 0

7.30pm – MEP Ciaran Mullooly is in the count centre in Roscommon. Ciaran is from Independent Ireland so I would wager Michael Fitzmaurice is close by.

7.25pm – Right, this is what we know so far.

Staff are now recounting votes in Galway East, but there has been no announcement made as to why. So, we all know something is happening but not sure what that something actually is!

7.22pm – John Connolly has arrived in the count centre at the Tennis Club. Here he is being interviewed by Chris Benn.

7.21pm – It has been reported that a total recount has been called in Galway East but we have no official confirmation. Could be a recheck of ballot papers.

6.56pm – Ok…..We are hearing of a possible RECOUNT in Galway East….

Will keep you posted…

6.48pm – Latest is that a First Count in Roscommon/Galway is expected around 7.30pm.

6.47pm – Meanwhile, it’s not going well at Dexcom Stadium. Connacht are losing 28-0 to the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.

6.39pm – To quote David Nevin in Headford “The Air is Pregnant”. However, still no word of a count in any of the three centres. The latest from the Tennis Club is that it could be 8pm before a first count.

So, While we have a second…There have been four TDs elected nationally.

They are…

Seán Ó Fearghaíl (FF) – Returned as Ceann Comhairle

David Cullinane (SF) in Waterford

Patrick O’Donovan (FG) in Limerick

Jennifer Carroll McNeill (FG) in Dún Laoghaire

5.57pm – Sean Canney has entered the building

5.50pm – Grab a cuppa and catch your breath….It’s going to be a manic couple of hours after 6pm.

5.37pm – All three centres now waiting for a first count with all three due to happen within the next hour or so.

4.44pm – Followed by Louis O’Hara…

4.43pm – Candidates arriving in Headford ahead of the first count there. First of all, Albert Dolan who is top after the tallies.

4.35pm – Going through the numbers again for Galway West and something has been brought to my attention…

So, here is the revised top SEVEN there after the tallies…

Mairead Farrell (SF) – 6,478

John Connolly (FF) – 5,905

Noel Grealish (IND) – 5,689

Catherine Connolly (IND) – 5,398

Hildegarde Naughton (FG) – 4,999

Noel Thomas (II) – 4,883

Sean Kyne (FG) – 4,488

Hildegarde Naughton’s figures have brought her back into the mix. And in a big way. It also means we could be in for a battle for the fifth seat between Naughton, Thomas and Kyne.

3.52pm – The Sun is setting on Galway Bay…Who’s Dail career will set with it? All will be revealed throughout the evening methinks…

3.47pm – So all three constituencies have now concluded their tallies and sorting has begun ahead of a First Count. It’s unlikely there will be one anywhere until 6pm and for Roscommon/Galway, they are not expecting to get their first count done until 7pm.

3.40pm – Slightly quiet at the moment with Galway East and Roscommon/Galway tallies completed and now Galway West has finished theirs.

So…The story with Galway West with 96% of boxes open.

(4% of boxes were not tallied due to them being opened before the Tallymen and Women getting into the Count Centre this morning)

The top six are…

Mairead Farrell (SF) – 6,478

John Connolly (FF) – 5,905

Noel Grealish (IND) – 5,689

Catherine Connolly (IND) – 5,398

Noel Thomas (II) – 4,883

Sean Kyne (FG) – 4,488

2.41pm – Independent Candidate Eugene Murphy speaking to Sarah after arriving at the count centre in Roscommon.

2.25pm – Roscommon/Galway tally is complete and for Michael Fitzmaurice, it is becoming a dream election while it is also looking good for Kerrane and Daly.

The top six with 100% of boxes opened

Michael Fitzmaurice (II) – 11,847

Claire Kerrane (SF) – 7,930

Dr Martin Daly (FF) – 7,252

Aisling Dolan (FG) – 4,831

Eugene Murphy (IND) – 4,231

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG) – 2,100

1.49pm – Interesting news filtering through from nationwide tallies – The Greens are in trouble…

1.41pm – In Galway West, 72% of boxes are open

The top six are…

Mairead Farrell (SF) – 4,999

John Connolly (FF) – 4,516

Catherine Connolly (IND) – 4,317

Noel Thomas (II) – 4,221

Noel Grealish (IND) – 3,747

Sean Kyne (FG) – 3,729

1.37pm – Things are taking shape. All boxes in Galway East are now tallied.

With 100% of boxes open, the top six Are…

Albert Dolan (FF) – 9,858

Sean Canney (IND) – 9,570

Louis O’Hara (SF) – 7,120

Pete Roche (FG) – 5,090

Declan Geraghty – 4,935

Anne Rabbitte (FF) – 3,024

12.38pm – So, looking at the overall pic for the three constituencies, Sean Canney, Mairead Farrell and Michael Fitzmaurice are going very well as we look at the tallies. The same can be said for Albert Dolan, Catherine Connolly and Claire Kerrane. It’s also showing a real battle for the third seat in Roscommon/Galway between Martin Daly, Aisling Dolan and Eugene Murphy, while Anne Rabbitte could be facing a challenge to keep her seat. But remember, this is just the tally. Nothing has been won, or lost, yet.

12.23pm – Good Afternoon! Here is how we stand (Tallywise) in all three areas at the moment.

In Galway East – 72% of boxes opened – The Top Six

Sean Canney (IND) – 8,331

Albert Dolan (FF) – 6,358

Louis O’Hara (SF) – 5,390

Pete Roche (FG) – 3,589

Anne Rabbitte (FF) – 2,820

Declan Geraghty – 2,357

In Galway West – 46% of boxes opened – The Top Six

Mairead Farrell (SF) – 3,789

Catherine Connolly (IND) – 3,505

John Connolly (FF) – 3,435

Noel Thomas (II) – 3,390

Sean Kyne (FG) – 2,772

Hildegarde Naughton – 2,285

In Roscommon/Galway – 57% of boxes opened – The Top Six

Michael Fitzmaurice (II) – 6,604

Claire Kerrane (SF) – 5,095

Dr Martin Daly (FF) – 4,486

Aisling Dolan (FG) – 3,435

Eugene Murphy (IND) – 2,449

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG) – 1,120

11.51am – A quick look at what is going on elsewhere.

In Sligo/Leitrim, Chris MacManus (SF) is polling best, followed by two other Sligo town residents, Frank Feighan (FG) and Edel McSharry (FF).

While in Mayo, Alan Dillon (FG) is going well along with Dara Calleary (FF), Rose Conway-Walsh (SF) and Mark Duffy (FG).

11.46am – Last but by no means least…The team in Headford for Galway East…Chloe, Frank, Donal and David.

11.36am – Our team very busy in Roscommon. Leah, Sarah and Liam.

11.29am – What we have so far in Galway East after 70 boxes…

Sean Canney – 30.35%

Albert Dolan – 12.69%

Louis O’Hara – 12.53%

Pete Roche – 11.51%

Declan Geraghty – 7.41%

They are the top five so far – Anne Rabbitte is on 6.44% in sixth

10.53am – It’s a busy day for our broadcast teams throughout the County. Here are the team on duty in the Tennis Club. Ben, Chris, Bernadette and John.

10.45am – In Roscommon/Galway, they have opened 35 out of the 124 boxes there. Five stand out, Michael Fitzmaurice, Claire Kerrane, Aisling Dolan, Martin Daly and Eugene Murphy. And there is little separating them.

10.42am – Update from Galway East. A third of the boxes are open and Sean Canney is flying it. Also interesting has been the burst from Pete Roche. Early boxes had suggested he was in trouble but he has made a major jump in the last few minutes. Others doing well at this point are Louis O’Hara, Albert Dolan and Declan Geraghty.

10.35am – It’s making for interesting reading so far. I must add at this point that geography is also playing a part in the figures so far. For example, Grainne Seoige is not going well but her stronghold would be Connemara, same with Noel Thomas in Moycullen or Aisling Dolan in Ballinasloe/East Galway.

10.29am – Interesting tallies from all three centres. A bit of controversy in Galway West as boxes were opened but tallymen and women were not allowed into the Tennis Club but that is being sorted. Also, Inisbofin boxes were late coming in but they have arrived.

Latest from Galway West – Most city boxes tallied and Catherine Connolly, Mairead Farrell, Noel Grealish polling well, John Connolly is well ahead of Grainne Seoige

Meanwhile, in Galway East – Anne Rabbitte, Louis O’Hara and Sean Canney are polling well, as are Declan Geraghty and Albert Dolan.

Finally in Roscommon/Galway, Michael Fitzmaurice, Claire Kerrane, Martin Daly and Eugene Murphy going well.

A long way to go though in all three.

9.53am – First FM Update from the three centres will be at 10am. Already, 26 boxes have been opened in Galway East.

9.32am – And they are underway in Galway East

9.28am – Ditto Galway West

9.18am – The opening of boxes has begun in the Hyde Centre in Roscommon

9am – The boxes are being opened, General Election 2024 counting is underway!

8.53am – Just seven minutes to the opening of the boxes and already there is speculation as to who will be elected in our three areas.

The exit poll released last night conducted by Ipsos/B&A for The Irish Times/RTÉ/TG4 and TCD shows it could not be tighter!

It reads – Sinn Fein 21.1%, Fianna Fáil 19.5%, Fine Gael 21%, the Green Party 4%, Labour 5%, the Social Democrats 5.8%, People Before Profit Solidarity 3.1%, Aontú 3.6%, Independents/others 14.6% and Independent Ireland 2.2%.

Turn out for Galway West is reported at 78%, Galway East at 68% while in Roscommon/Galway it has been reported at a staggering 80% in parts of Roscommon while lower in the Galway part at 56%.

What has been very interesting has been the turnout in all three.

Just to let you know that this blog will update from the top down. That means that all new info will be at the top of the page.

Last (And by no means least), we have Galway West

If you like horse racing terminology, this one is like the Grand National. It will be long, there will be fallers and whoever comes out on top will have deserved it!

Seventeen are going to post with five seats on offer currently held by Noel Grealish, Hildegarde Naughton, Mairead Farrell, Eamon O’Cuiv and Catherine Connolly.

The Candidates are…

AJ Cahill – The Irish People

Catherine Connolly – Independent

John Connolly – Fianna Fáil

Mike Cubbard – Independent

Maireád Farrell – Sinn Féin

Patrick Feeney – Independent

Noel Grealish – Independent

Seán Kyne – Fine Gael

Pádraig Lenihan – Aontú

Doran McMahon – Irish Freedom Party

Maisie McMaster – People Before Profit Solidarity

Hildegarde Naughton – Fine Gael

Helen Ogbu – The Labour Party

Pauline O’Reilly – The Green Party

Grainne Seoige – Fianna Fáil

Eibhlín Seoighthe – Social Democrats

Noel Thomas – Independent Ireland

Next up is Galway East. Fourteen candidates are going for the four seats currently held by Anne Rabbitte, Sean Canney and Ciaran Cannon.

Interesting one this, four seats this time, three previously and it could be tight.

The Candidates are…

Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity

Sean Canney – Independent

Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil

Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland

Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael

Fergal Landy – Independent

Eoin Madden – The Green Party

Niamh Madden – Fine Gael

Paul Madden – Independent

Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin

David O’Reilly – The Irish People

Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil

Peter Roche – Fine Gael

Luke Silke – Aontú

Let’s start with Roscommon/Galway. Eleven candidates are going for the three seats held by Denis Naughten, Michael Fitzmaurice and Claire Kerrane.

The Candidates are…

Vincent Beirne – Independent

Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú

Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil

Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael

Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael

Michael Fitzmaurice – Independent Ireland

Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin

Eugene Murphy – Independent

Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity

Martina O’Connor – The Green Party

Alan Sweeney – The Irish People

Before we get into the action (And believe me, it could be a LONG weekend), let’s look at the candidates from all three.

Boxes open at 9am and from there, the battle for seats in the three Galway constituencies will be underway.

8am – Good Morning folks! Today’s the day!