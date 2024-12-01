Galway Bay FM's General Election 24 Live Blog – DAY TWO

9.10am – Centres are opening in all three constituencies – Let the counting BEGIN!
9.02am – Finally, in Galway West, they have only had one count and here is the situation there…
Quota – 10,047
Maireád Farrell – Sinn Féin – 8,164
John Connolly – Fianna Fáil – 7,192
Noel Grealish – Independent – 6,887
Catherine Connolly – Independent – 6,747
Hildegarde Naughton – Fine Gael – 6,011
Noel Thomas – Independent Ireland – 5,700
Seán Kyne – Fine Gael – 5,335
Grainne Seoige – Fianna Fáil – 2, 929
Mike Cubbard – Independent – 2,219
Eibhlín Seoighthe – Social Democrats – 2,172
Helen Ogbu – The Labour Party – 1,973
Pauline O’Reilly – The Green Party – 1,839
Pádraig Lenihan – Aontú – 1,233
Maisie McMaster – People Before Profit Solidarity – 905
AJ Cahill – The Irish People – 469
Doran McMahon – Irish Freedom Party – 450
9.01am – In Roscommon-Galway, Michael Fitzmaurice is the only candidate elected and at the moment…
Quota- – 10,283
Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin – 8,449 + 20 = 8,469
Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil – 7,705 + 10 = 7,715
Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael – 5,012 + 5 = 5,017
Eugene Murphy – Independent – 4,782 + 66 = 4,848
Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael – 2,252 + 10 = 2,262
Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú – 868 +41 = 909
Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity – 848 + 14 = 862
9am – The state of play this morning. In Galway East, they are going into the Eighth count with just Sean Canney elected.
This is how it looks this morning.
The Quota is 10,843
Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,712
Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 8,914
Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 6,292
Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,828
Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,324
Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,843
8.55am – Good Morning!
Here we go again! Day Two of General Election 2024 and is going to be a busy day/night. All three centres are going and we still have two to elect in Roscommon, three in Galway East and five in Galway West.
**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
That’s it for now. Good Night. See you in the Morning!
1am—They have decided to halt proceedings until tomorrow morning, so Niamh Madden’s votes in Galway East and Martina O’Connor and Alan Sweeney’s votes will be distributed in the morning as we move into day two of General Election 2024.
12.44am – WE HAVE A COUNT IN GALWAY EAST – SEVENTH COUNT
Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,671 + 41 = 10,712
Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 6,067 + 225 = 6,292
Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,382 + 11 = 3.843
Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 3,011 + 4 = 3,015
Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 8,887 + 27 = 8,914
Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,313 + 11 = 4,324
Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,786 + 42 = 5,828
NIAMH MADDEN IS ELIMINATED
12.34am – WE HAVE A COUNT IN ROSCOMMON-GALWAY
THIRD COUNT
Quota- – 10,283
Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú – 868 +41 = 909
Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil – 7,705 + 10 = 7,715
Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael – 2,252 + 10 = 2,262
Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael – 5,012 + 5 = 5,017
Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin – 8,449 + 20 = 8,469
Eugene Murphy – Independent – 4,782 + 66 = 4,848
Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity – 848 + 14 = 862
Martina O’Connor – The Green Party – 449 + 0 = 449
Alan Sweeney – The Irish People – 246 + 60 = 306
MARTINA O CONNOR AND ALAN SWEENEY ARE ELIMINATED
12.23am – We are going for a SEVENTH count in Galway East and a third count in Roscommon-Galway
A rumour was doing the rounds in Headford that they might go to a finish. No announcement or confirmation…YET!
12.17am – Newly elected Sean Canney speaking to David Nevin
12.16am – We could be going all night…..
11.55pm – WE HAVE A SIXTH COUNT IN GALWAY EAST
Sean Canney – Independent – 10,695 + 509 = 11,204
Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,510 + 161 = 10,671
Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,522 + 545 = 6,067
Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,792 + 40 – 3,382
Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,980 + 31 = 3,011
Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 8,608 + 279 = 8,887
Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,266 + 47 – 4,313
Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,676 + 110 = 5,786
SEAN CANNEY HAS BEEN ELECTED
11.49pm – WE HAVE A SECOND COUNT IN ROSCOMMON-GALWAY
Quota – 10,283
Vincent Beirne – Independent – 202 + 32 = 234
Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú – 789 + 79 = 868
Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil – 7,283 + 472 = 7,705
Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael – 2,164 + 88 = 2,252
Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael – 4,843 + 169 = 5,012
Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin – 8,039 + 410 = 8,449
Eugene Murphy – Independent – 4,327 + 458 = 4,782
Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity – 814 + 34 = 848
Martina O’Connor – The Green Party – 441 + 8 = 449
Alan Sweeney – The Irish People – 224 + 22 = 246
VINCENT BEIRNE ELIMINATED
11.40pm – Luke Smith’s 1,865 votes will be distributed and they are going to keep going for one more count at least.
11.35pm – WE HAVE A FIFTH COUNT IN GALWAY EAST
Sean Canney – Independent – 10,502 + 193 = 10,695
Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,286 + 224 = 10,510
Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,487 + 35 = 5,522
Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,545 + 247 = 3,792
Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,857 + 123 = 2,980
Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 8,190 + 418 = 8,608
Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,118 + 148 = 4,266
Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,573 + 103 = 5,676
Luke Silke – Aontú – 1,818 + 47 = 1,865
LUKE SMITH IS ELIMINATED
11.30pm – Patrick Feeney is eliminated and his votes will be distributed tomorrow when counting resumes at 9am.
11.15pm – WE HAVE A FIRST COUNT IN GALWAY WEST
Quota – 10,047
AJ Cahill – The Irish People – 469
Catherine Connolly – Independent – 6,747
John Connolly – Fianna Fáil – 7,192
Mike Cubbard – Independent – 2,219
Maireád Farrell – Sinn Féin – 8,164
Patrick Feeney – Independent – 52
Noel Grealish – Independent – 6,887
Seán Kyne – Fine Gael – 5,335
Pádraig Lenihan – Aontú – 1,233
Doran McMahon – Irish Freedom Party – 450
Maisie McMaster – People Before Profit Solidarity – 905
Hildegarde Naughton – Fine Gael – 6,011
Helen Ogbu – The Labour Party – 1,973
Pauline O’Reilly – The Green Party – 1,839
Grainne Seoige – Fianna Fáil – 2, 929
Eibhlín Seoighthe – Social Democrats – 2,172
Noel Thomas – Independent Ireland – 5,700
PATRICK FEENEY IS ELIMINATED
10.52pm – Aisling Dolan has arrived in the Roscommon-Galway Count Centre in Roscommon.
10.48pm – Still waiting on a First Count in Galway West, a Second in Roscommon-Galway and a Fifth in Galway East…
10.33pm – It is looking like Roscommon is going to pull after the next count and resume in the morning. Not confirmed or announced yet.
10.30pm – Eoin Madden’s votes of 1,687 are now being distributed.
10.02pm – WE HAVE A COUNT – Count Number 4 in Galway East.
The Quota is 10,843
Sean Canney – Independent – 10,323 + 179 = 10,502
Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,235 + 51 = 10,286
Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,423 + 64 = 5,487
Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,510 + 35 = 3,545
Eoin Madden – The Green Party – 1,374 + 313 = 1,687
Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,843 + 14 = 2,857
Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 7,635 + 555 = 8,190
Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,101 + 17 = 4,118
Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,551 + 22 = 5,573
Luke Silke – Aontú – 1,770 + 48 = 1,818
Non Transferrable – 151
EOIN MADDEN IS ELIMINATED
9.58pm – No First Count in Galway West and they have brought in specially designed weighing scales for the Galway West Papers Verification Process!
9.51pm – Coffee might be a good idea around now. All three centres are going strong and it could be midnight or even later before they call it a night.
9.43pm – I think we are about to have a first count in Galway West
9.41pm – No doubt the Michael Fitzmaurice camp are celebrating tonight following his election on the first count.
9.26pm – Conor Burke’s 1,673 votes will now be distributed among the candidates. There are ten remaining in Galway East and Galway West is yet to have a first count.
9.05pm – WE HAVE A THIRD COUNT IN GALWAY EAST
The Quota is 10,843
Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity – 1,312 + 61 = 1,673
Sean Canney – Independent – 10,076 + 10,323
Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,162 + 73 = 10,235
Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,158 + 265 = 5,423
Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,477 + 33 = 3,510
Eoin Madden – The Green Party – 1,356 + 18 = 1,374
Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,777 + 66 = 2,843
Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 7,502 + 133 = 7,635
Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,063 + 38 = 4,101
Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,533 + 18 = 5,551
Luke Silke – Aontú – 1,557 + 213 = 1,770
Non Transferrable – 76
CONOR BURKE ELIMINATED
8.53pm – WE HAVE A COUNT IN ROSCOMMON-GALWAY
The Result of the First Count…
Quota – 10,283
Vincent Beirne – Independent – 202
Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú – 789
Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil – 7,283
Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael – 2,164
Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael – 4,843
Michael Fitzmaurice – Independent Ireland – 12,002
Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin – 8,039
Eugene Murphy – Independent – 4,327
Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity – 814
Martina O’Connor – The Green Party – 441
Alan Sweeney – The Irish People – 224
MICHEAL FITZMAURICE HAS BEEN ELECTED ON THE FIRST COUNT
8.51pm – Or should I say…WE THOUGHT WE HAD A COUNT – The returning officer has just said she needed to check some papers so nothing happening for a couple of minutes.
8.48pm – The excitement is building in all three centres… WE HAVE A COUNT!
8.39pm – Counts imminent in Galway West and Roscommon/Galway
8.37pm – Fine Gael’s Pete Roche has arrived at the Galway East Count Centre in Headford.
8.34pm – The candidates are gathering at the Hyde Centre in Roscommon. Dr Martin Daly and Claire Kerrane greet and (Possibly) congratulate each other.
First count in Roscommon/Galway is due shortly.
8.32pm – Paul Madden and David O’Reilly’s votes will be distributed. That is a total of 1,232 votes.
8.22pm – SECOND COUNT IN GALWAY EAST
The Quota is 10,843
Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity – 1,238 + 74 = 1,312
Sean Canney – Independent – 10,030 + 46 = 10,076
Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,140 + 22 = 10,162
Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,150 + 8 = 5,158
Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,458 + 19 = 3,477
Fergal Landy – Independent – ELIM
Eoin Madden – The Green Party – 1,263 + 93 = 1,356
Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,765 + 12 = 2,777
Paul Madden – Independent – 585 + 35 = 620
Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 7,459 + 43 = 7,502
David O’Reilly – The Irish People – 610 + 2 = 612
Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,056 + 7 = 4,063
Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,521 + 12 = 5,533
Luke Silke – Aontú – 1,554 + 3 = 1,557
No one elected on the third count – Paul Madden and David O’Reilly have been eliminated
8.08pm – Fergal Landy’s 385 votes will be distributed but it will not be enough to get either Albert Dolan or Sean Canney over the line this time.
7.50pm – WE HAVE A FIRST COUNT IN GALWAY EAST!
The Quota is 10,843
The First Count as follows
Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity – 1,238
Sean Canney – Independent – 10,030
Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil – 10,140
Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland – 5,150
Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael – 3,458
Fergal Landy – Independent – 385
Eoin Madden – The Green Party – 1,263
Niamh Madden – Fine Gael – 2,765
Paul Madden – Independent – 585
Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin – 7,459
David O’Reilly – The Irish People – 610
Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil – 4,056
Peter Roche – Fine Gael – 5,521
Luke Silke – Aontú – 1,554
No one elected on the first count – Fergal Landy eliminated
7.43pm – Mairead Farrell has arrived at the Tennis Club. First count is imminent.
7.38pm – With all constituencies now tallied, Virgin Media News projecting that Fianna Fail will be the party with the most first preference votes.
Right now, the state of play nationally is… 9 seats filled….165 to go.
- FF 3
- SF 3
- FG 2
- I/O 1
- GP 0
- SD 0
- Aon 0
- Lab 0
- PBPS 0
7.30pm – MEP Ciaran Mullooly is in the count centre in Roscommon. Ciaran is from Independent Ireland so I would wager Michael Fitzmaurice is close by.
7.25pm – Right, this is what we know so far.
7.21pm – It has been reported that a total recount has been called in Galway East but we have no official confirmation. Could be a recheck of ballot papers.
6.56pm – Ok…..We are hearing of a possible RECOUNT in Galway East….
Will keep you posted…
6.48pm – Latest is that a First Count in Roscommon/Galway is expected around 7.30pm.
6.47pm – Meanwhile, it’s not going well at Dexcom Stadium. Connacht are losing 28-0 to the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.
6.39pm – To quote David Nevin in Headford “The Air is Pregnant”. However, still no word of a count in any of the three centres. The latest from the Tennis Club is that it could be 8pm before a first count.
So, While we have a second…There have been four TDs elected nationally.
They are…
Seán Ó Fearghaíl (FF) – Returned as Ceann Comhairle
David Cullinane (SF) in Waterford
Patrick O’Donovan (FG) in Limerick
Jennifer Carroll McNeill (FG) in Dún Laoghaire
5.57pm – Sean Canney has entered the building
5.50pm – Grab a cuppa and catch your breath….It’s going to be a manic couple of hours after 6pm.
5.37pm – All three centres now waiting for a first count with all three due to happen within the next hour or so.
4.44pm – Followed by Louis O’Hara…
4.43pm – Candidates arriving in Headford ahead of the first count there. First of all, Albert Dolan who is top after the tallies.
4.35pm – Going through the numbers again for Galway West and something has been brought to my attention…
So, here is the revised top SEVEN there after the tallies…
Mairead Farrell (SF) – 6,478
John Connolly (FF) – 5,905
Noel Grealish (IND) – 5,689
Catherine Connolly (IND) – 5,398
Hildegarde Naughton (FG) – 4,999
Noel Thomas (II) – 4,883
Sean Kyne (FG) – 4,488
Hildegarde Naughton’s figures have brought her back into the mix. And in a big way. It also means we could be in for a battle for the fifth seat between Naughton, Thomas and Kyne.
3.52pm – The Sun is setting on Galway Bay…Who’s Dail career will set with it? All will be revealed throughout the evening methinks…
3.47pm – So all three constituencies have now concluded their tallies and sorting has begun ahead of a First Count. It’s unlikely there will be one anywhere until 6pm and for Roscommon/Galway, they are not expecting to get their first count done until 7pm.
3.40pm – Slightly quiet at the moment with Galway East and Roscommon/Galway tallies completed and now Galway West has finished theirs.
So…The story with Galway West with 96% of boxes open.
(4% of boxes were not tallied due to them being opened before the Tallymen and Women getting into the Count Centre this morning)
The top six are…
Mairead Farrell (SF) – 6,478
John Connolly (FF) – 5,905
Noel Grealish (IND) – 5,689
Catherine Connolly (IND) – 5,398
Noel Thomas (II) – 4,883
Sean Kyne (FG) – 4,488
2.41pm – Independent Candidate Eugene Murphy speaking to Sarah after arriving at the count centre in Roscommon.
2.25pm – Roscommon/Galway tally is complete and for Michael Fitzmaurice, it is becoming a dream election while it is also looking good for Kerrane and Daly.
The top six with 100% of boxes opened
Michael Fitzmaurice (II) – 11,847
Claire Kerrane (SF) – 7,930
Dr Martin Daly (FF) – 7,252
Aisling Dolan (FG) – 4,831
Eugene Murphy (IND) – 4,231
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG) – 2,100
1.49pm – Interesting news filtering through from nationwide tallies – The Greens are in trouble…
1.41pm – In Galway West, 72% of boxes are open
The top six are…
Mairead Farrell (SF) – 4,999
John Connolly (FF) – 4,516
Catherine Connolly (IND) – 4,317
Noel Thomas (II) – 4,221
Noel Grealish (IND) – 3,747
Sean Kyne (FG) – 3,729
1.37pm – Things are taking shape. All boxes in Galway East are now tallied.
With 100% of boxes open, the top six Are…
Albert Dolan (FF) – 9,858
Sean Canney (IND) – 9,570
Louis O’Hara (SF) – 7,120
Pete Roche (FG) – 5,090
Declan Geraghty – 4,935
Anne Rabbitte (FF) – 3,024
12.38pm – So, looking at the overall pic for the three constituencies, Sean Canney, Mairead Farrell and Michael Fitzmaurice are going very well as we look at the tallies. The same can be said for Albert Dolan, Catherine Connolly and Claire Kerrane. It’s also showing a real battle for the third seat in Roscommon/Galway between Martin Daly, Aisling Dolan and Eugene Murphy, while Anne Rabbitte could be facing a challenge to keep her seat. But remember, this is just the tally. Nothing has been won, or lost, yet.
12.23pm – Good Afternoon! Here is how we stand (Tallywise) in all three areas at the moment.
In Galway East – 72% of boxes opened – The Top Six
Sean Canney (IND) – 8,331
Albert Dolan (FF) – 6,358
Louis O’Hara (SF) – 5,390
Pete Roche (FG) – 3,589
Anne Rabbitte (FF) – 2,820
Declan Geraghty – 2,357
In Galway West – 46% of boxes opened – The Top Six
Mairead Farrell (SF) – 3,789
Catherine Connolly (IND) – 3,505
John Connolly (FF) – 3,435
Noel Thomas (II) – 3,390
Sean Kyne (FG) – 2,772
Hildegarde Naughton – 2,285
In Roscommon/Galway – 57% of boxes opened – The Top Six
Michael Fitzmaurice (II) – 6,604
Claire Kerrane (SF) – 5,095
Dr Martin Daly (FF) – 4,486
Aisling Dolan (FG) – 3,435
Eugene Murphy (IND) – 2,449
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG) – 1,120
11.51am – A quick look at what is going on elsewhere.
In Sligo/Leitrim, Chris MacManus (SF) is polling best, followed by two other Sligo town residents, Frank Feighan (FG) and Edel McSharry (FF).
While in Mayo, Alan Dillon (FG) is going well along with Dara Calleary (FF), Rose Conway-Walsh (SF) and Mark Duffy (FG).
11.46am – Last but by no means least…The team in Headford for Galway East…Chloe, Frank, Donal and David.
11.36am – Our team very busy in Roscommon. Leah, Sarah and Liam.
11.29am – What we have so far in Galway East after 70 boxes…
Sean Canney – 30.35%
Albert Dolan – 12.69%
Louis O’Hara – 12.53%
Pete Roche – 11.51%
Declan Geraghty – 7.41%
They are the top five so far – Anne Rabbitte is on 6.44% in sixth
10.53am – It’s a busy day for our broadcast teams throughout the County. Here are the team on duty in the Tennis Club. Ben, Chris, Bernadette and John.
10.45am – In Roscommon/Galway, they have opened 35 out of the 124 boxes there. Five stand out, Michael Fitzmaurice, Claire Kerrane, Aisling Dolan, Martin Daly and Eugene Murphy. And there is little separating them.
10.42am – Update from Galway East. A third of the boxes are open and Sean Canney is flying it. Also interesting has been the burst from Pete Roche. Early boxes had suggested he was in trouble but he has made a major jump in the last few minutes. Others doing well at this point are Louis O’Hara, Albert Dolan and Declan Geraghty.
10.35am – It’s making for interesting reading so far. I must add at this point that geography is also playing a part in the figures so far. For example, Grainne Seoige is not going well but her stronghold would be Connemara, same with Noel Thomas in Moycullen or Aisling Dolan in Ballinasloe/East Galway.
10.29am – Interesting tallies from all three centres. A bit of controversy in Galway West as boxes were opened but tallymen and women were not allowed into the Tennis Club but that is being sorted. Also, Inisbofin boxes were late coming in but they have arrived.
Latest from Galway West – Most city boxes tallied and Catherine Connolly, Mairead Farrell, Noel Grealish polling well, John Connolly is well ahead of Grainne Seoige
Meanwhile, in Galway East – Anne Rabbitte, Louis O’Hara and Sean Canney are polling well, as are Declan Geraghty and Albert Dolan.
Finally in Roscommon/Galway, Michael Fitzmaurice, Claire Kerrane, Martin Daly and Eugene Murphy going well.
A long way to go though in all three.
9.53am – First FM Update from the three centres will be at 10am. Already, 26 boxes have been opened in Galway East.
9.32am – And they are underway in Galway East
9.28am – Ditto Galway West
9.18am – The opening of boxes has begun in the Hyde Centre in Roscommon
9am – The boxes are being opened, General Election 2024 counting is underway!
8.53am – Just seven minutes to the opening of the boxes and already there is speculation as to who will be elected in our three areas.
The exit poll released last night conducted by Ipsos/B&A for The Irish Times/RTÉ/TG4 and TCD shows it could not be tighter!
It reads – Sinn Fein 21.1%, Fianna Fáil 19.5%, Fine Gael 21%, the Green Party 4%, Labour 5%, the Social Democrats 5.8%, People Before Profit Solidarity 3.1%, Aontú 3.6%, Independents/others 14.6% and Independent Ireland 2.2%.
Turn out for Galway West is reported at 78%, Galway East at 68% while in Roscommon/Galway it has been reported at a staggering 80% in parts of Roscommon while lower in the Galway part at 56%.
What has been very interesting has been the turnout in all three.
Just to let you know that this blog will update from the top down. That means that all new info will be at the top of the page.
Last (And by no means least), we have Galway West
If you like horse racing terminology, this one is like the Grand National. It will be long, there will be fallers and whoever comes out on top will have deserved it!
Seventeen are going to post with five seats on offer currently held by Noel Grealish, Hildegarde Naughton, Mairead Farrell, Eamon O’Cuiv and Catherine Connolly.
The Candidates are…
AJ Cahill – The Irish People
Catherine Connolly – Independent
John Connolly – Fianna Fáil
Mike Cubbard – Independent
Maireád Farrell – Sinn Féin
Patrick Feeney – Independent
Noel Grealish – Independent
Seán Kyne – Fine Gael
Pádraig Lenihan – Aontú
Doran McMahon – Irish Freedom Party
Maisie McMaster – People Before Profit Solidarity
Hildegarde Naughton – Fine Gael
Helen Ogbu – The Labour Party
Pauline O’Reilly – The Green Party
Grainne Seoige – Fianna Fáil
Eibhlín Seoighthe – Social Democrats
Noel Thomas – Independent Ireland
Next up is Galway East. Fourteen candidates are going for the four seats currently held by Anne Rabbitte, Sean Canney and Ciaran Cannon.
Interesting one this, four seats this time, three previously and it could be tight.
The Candidates are…
Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity
Sean Canney – Independent
Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil
Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland
Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael
Fergal Landy – Independent
Eoin Madden – The Green Party
Niamh Madden – Fine Gael
Paul Madden – Independent
Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin
David O’Reilly – The Irish People
Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil
Peter Roche – Fine Gael
Luke Silke – Aontú
Let’s start with Roscommon/Galway. Eleven candidates are going for the three seats held by Denis Naughten, Michael Fitzmaurice and Claire Kerrane.
The Candidates are…
Vincent Beirne – Independent
Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú
Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil
Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael
Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael
Michael Fitzmaurice – Independent Ireland
Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin
Eugene Murphy – Independent
Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity
Martina O’Connor – The Green Party
Alan Sweeney – The Irish People
Before we get into the action (And believe me, it could be a LONG weekend), let’s look at the candidates from all three.
Boxes open at 9am and from there, the battle for seats in the three Galway constituencies will be underway.
8am – Good Morning folks! Today’s the day!