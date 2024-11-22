Galway and Cork prepare to take the brunt of Storm Bert

A Status Red rain warning, the highest level, will come into effect for Galway and Cork tonight as Storm Bert makes landfall.

Met Eireann is warning of severe flooding, damage to homes & businesses and dangerous/treacherous traveling conditions from midnight tonight until 10 tomorrow morning.

A Status Orange rain warning will kick in for Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim at the same time.

While a Status Yellow alert for wind and rain is in place for the rest of the country from 10 o clock tonight.

Galway County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team and the Local Co-Ordination Team met today.

The west of the county, Conamara and Clifden area in particular, may see particularly intense falls of rain over a short period of time, leading to surface flooding, possible river flooding, and very difficult travelling conditions.

The Advice from National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management is for “Members of public in areas covered by Status Red warnings urged to shelter in place while warning is in effect.

The council says its response teams is preparing for challenging conditions overnight and associated impacts tomorrow morning.

Flooding may affect the N59 at Kylemore as the Polladirk River level increases.

Flooding in Clifden and areas along the Owenglin River may occur. Other locations in north Conamara may also be at risk.

Galway County Council senior staff will be monitoring the situation overnight and in conjunction with other agencies such as An Garda Siochana.

In addition, their roads crews and fire service personnel will be on standby.

The Galway City interagency group also met this afternoon to review the forecast and its potential impacts.

A spokesperson says there’s potential for flooding at areas across the city.

She added their crews are monitoring the situation and are on standby.

Meanwhile, some bus services are being cancelled in Galway and Cork due to the storm.

Route 423 Clifden-Westport is cancelled in both directions tomorrow at 7.05am and 9.05am, but as of now, all other Galway services should operate as normal.

However, Bus Eireann is advising people to check the service update section of the website before traveling.