Free family Féile programme of entertainment marks New Year’s Eve in Galway City

Galway City’s New Year’s Eve Féile is back for the second year in a row with a huge range of live music in the city centre and free family friendly events for all the family – including the poignant toll of the St Nicholas Collegiate Church bells for a New Year’s Eve Countdown.

Families from across the city, county and beyond are invited to bid farewell to 2024 and a Céad Míle Fáilte to 2025 with a New Year’s Eve of free family friendly events and excellent live street entertainment in the City of the Tribes from 6pm to 10pm on December 31.

The city will host a series of live musical interludes and events at St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church and on Cross Street in the Latin Quarter while the Bash Brothers Drumming Band will roam the cobbled streets of Galway from 6pm – creating a fun, festive atmosphere with their high energy performances and lively entertainment for all age groups.

The Galway International Retro Orchestra will kick off the evening at 6pm on Galway’s New Years Eve Stage at Cross Street in the Latin Quarter. Formed in 2011, GIRO features fun traditional music with the unique collaboration with Japanese traditional céilí drummer, Yuri Kitagawa.

The Screaming Blue Cats, with lively Rockabilly and Rock ‘n’ Roll, will be live from the magical environs of the famous St Nicholas Collegiate Church also at 6pm.

At 8pm, the poignant bells of St Nicholas’s will toll for all in Galway City, to reflect on the year that’s been and commence the countdown to midnight and a New Year.

At 7.30pm on Cross Street, families and visitors will enjoy the sounds of singer, artist and mom, Barbara Vulso, followed by the Vixen and the Cool Cats from 8.45pm to 10pm.

And Big Band Swing with John Conneely will be live from St Nicholas Collegiate Church at 7.30pm until 9pm.

The Galway New Year’s Eve Family Festive Féile has been created with the focus on families for a safe, free, family friendly New Year’s Evening in Galway City for Galwegians, visitors and tourists.

Under the umbrella of Galway City Council’s ongoing efforts and creative initiatives to enhance Galway City’s thriving and diverse nighttime economy, this event aims to bring families to the city early to savour the new year’s evening before enjoying further family time at home for those with young children.

“This News Years Eve Family Festive Féile showcases the excellent culture and musical talent in Galway and Galway City’s commitment to providing safe and enjoyable entertainment and experiences for people of all ages, especially young families and we’re delighted to welcome visitors and families to celebrate the end of 2024 with us while looking forward to a new year and 2025,” said Chief Executive of Galway City Council, Leonard Cleary.

Pictured: New Year’s Eve….the Bash Brothers Drumming Band will be roaming Galway’s streets!