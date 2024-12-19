Five Galway entries on shortlist for SFA awards

Five Galway-based companies have received six nominations between then for the Small Firms Association National Small Business Awards.

The finalists of the awards have been officially announced by Sue O’Neill, Chair of the SFA Awards Judging Panel.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.

Hygeia, the Ornamore-based chemical company, was nominated in the manufacturing category and sustainability categories.

Builíin Blasta, Irish language Café, Bakery and wine bar in the heart of the Ceardlann Craft Village overlooking Spiddal Beach received a nomination Food Drink Category. Nibbed Cacao, based in Athenry has been nominated in the retail category.

And the workplace well-being category features two Galway companies – OnePageCRM and PD Ceramics.

The strong response to the awards programme highlights the resilience of Irish small businesses, who continue to put their best foot forward in seeking recognition for their hard work,” said Sue O’Neill.

“In addition to our nine award categories, we’re also showcasing five outstanding Emerging New Businesses (established less than two years ago), and it’s clear that entrepreneurship is thriving across Ireland.

“The Small Firms Association remains committed to celebrating the achievements of small business owners. With 273,000 small businesses employing almost half of Ireland’s private sector workforce, these awards shine a spotlight on excellence, innovation, and success across every sector and region of the country,” she added.

A total of 44 companies have been selected as finalists, from 16 different counties, across ten categories.

The Awards prize package for all finalists includes participation in a strategic management masterclass weekend during January as well as the SFA Business Connect event at Killashee Hotel next February 6.

All benefit from broad-ranging national and local media coverage valued at €50,000.

Finalists also receive three complimentary tickets to the Gala Prize Winning Ceremony to take place in the RDS on March 26, when category prize winners and the overall winner will be announced.

The Category winners will be presented with a trophy and free membership of the Small Firms Association for one year.

Pictured: Sue O’Neill… Chair of the Judging Panel.