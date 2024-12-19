Five Galway entries on shortlist for SFA awards

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Five Galway-based companies have received six nominations between then for the Small Firms Association National Small Business Awards.
The finalists of the awards have been officially announced by Sue O’Neill, Chair of the SFA Awards Judging Panel.
The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.
Hygeia, the Ornamore-based chemical company, was nominated in the manufacturing category and sustainability categories.
Builíin Blasta, Irish language Café, Bakery and wine bar in the heart of the Ceardlann Craft Village overlooking Spiddal Beach received a nomination Food Drink Category. Nibbed Cacao, based in Athenry has been nominated in the retail category.
And the workplace well-being category features two Galway companies – OnePageCRM and PD Ceramics.
The strong response to the awards programme highlights the resilience of Irish small businesses, who continue to put their best foot forward in seeking recognition for their hard work,” said Sue O’Neill.
“In addition to our nine award categories, we’re also showcasing five outstanding Emerging New Businesses (established less than two years ago), and it’s clear that entrepreneurship is thriving across Ireland.
“The Small Firms Association remains committed to celebrating the achievements of small business owners. With 273,000 small businesses employing almost half of Ireland’s private sector workforce, these awards shine a spotlight on excellence, innovation, and success across every sector and region of the country,” she added.
A total of 44 companies have been selected as finalists, from 16 different counties, across ten categories.
The Awards prize package for all finalists includes participation in a strategic management masterclass weekend during January as well as the SFA Business Connect event at Killashee Hotel next February 6.
All benefit from broad-ranging national and local media coverage valued at €50,000.
Finalists also receive three complimentary tickets to the Gala Prize Winning Ceremony to take place in the RDS on March 26, when category prize winners and the overall winner will be announced.
The Category winners will be presented with a trophy and free membership of the Small Firms Association for one year.
Pictured: Sue O’Neill… Chair of the Judging Panel.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
For all the news you never knew you needed to know
A Different View with Dave O’Connell For as long as I can remember, I’ve read and loved newspa...
Loughrea left to rue spurned chances in agonising loss to Dublin’s Na Fianna
Na Fianna 0-17 Loughrea 0-16 ONE-point defeats are killers, especially when a team leaves e...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Blocking the way At the weekly meeting of the Galway Urban Council, on Thursday, Mr. M...
Loughrea upset the odds with league win over Colga
By Mike Rafferty THOUGH the focus of most followers of the local game were on the Premier Divi...
Farmers have a critical role to play in improving Ireland’s water quality
By SINÉAD DEVANEY “ALL sectors of Irish agriculture will have to implement practice change to ...
Internet wipe out as storm hits sub-standard network
Large chunks of Galway have been left without internet access for weeks amid storm damage to the ...
Annaghdown fall at the final hurdle to classy Carlow side
Bennekerry-Tinryland 2-10 Annaghdown 1-7 By DARREN KELLY AT CROKE PARK HISTORY was ...
Galway United stars enjoy Ladies Day at the Áras
The achievements of Galway United’s senior women’s side in 2024 received the presidential seal of...
Leisureland gigs offers Shampain Christmas!
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell In the last couple of years, under the moniker Shampain, Cóilí...