Fitzmaurice move would ignite Galway East battle

The normally predictable constituency of Galway East looks odds-on to become one of the most competitive in the country – primed by speculation that poll-topper Michael Fitzmaurice is actively considering switching from Roscommon/Galway.

The kingpin of the recently established Independent Ireland party is actively sourcing a candidate in Roscommon/Galway – and if he is successful, then Fitzmaurice will more than likely move to the enlarge Galway East constituency.

He informed the Connacht Tribune earlier this week: “I am certainly not ruling out standing in Galway East and I will make my decision in a matter of weeks.”

The new four-seater Galway East has become a much more appealing proposition for the Glinsk-based TD as it now includes a strip of North Galway that is now on his doorstep.

The enlarged Galway East constituency now takes in the likes of Dunmore, Williamstown, Glenamaddy, Mountbellew, Caltra, Kilconnell and Clontuskert from Roscommon/Galway to create the additional seat.

As far as Deputy Fitzmaurice is concerned, the constituency has now come to meet him whereas in 2020, when Galway East was a three-seater, his nearest polling station was ten miles away.

“At the moment, I am keeping all options open, but I would certainly feel comfortable running in Galway East,” he added.

Deputy Fitzmaurice polled more than 13,000 first preferences in Roscommon-Galway in 2020. His nearest rival was Deputy Denis Naughten (Ind) who was around 4,500 votes further back.

If he did opt for Galway East, then there is every possibility of two independents being returned with fellow independent Sean Canney already short odds to retain his seat.

That would leave only be one seat each available for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael despite both parties having aspirations of winning two.

Albert Dolan in Monivea will be pushing his Fianna Fáil colleague, Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte, following his poll-topping exploits in the summer local elections in the Athenry/Oranmore Municipal Council area.

Both were selected last weekend, in an uncontested convention in the Raheen Woods in Athenry at which more than 200 delegates attended.

Cllr Donagh Killilea, Shelly Hertrich Quinn, Cllr Shane Curley and Cllr Martina Kinane all withdrew from the race having been nominated to contest the convention.

Fine Gael will be running Cllr Pete Roche, Niamh Madden and city councillor Clodagh Higgins – with Cllr Roche looking to have the stronger voter base after he polled over 6,000 first preference votes last time out.

The other main contender is Cllr Louis O’Hara for Sinn Fein who polled more than 7,100 first preferences back in 2020 – with a quota at 10,631 – but as he had no running mate, he was starved of transfers to realistically challenge for a seat.

Again, he is the sole party candidate in the constituency and with Sinn Fein dipping somewhat in the polls, he may find it a struggle again this time around.

