First count reveals Ahascragh-native Rónán Mullen in strong contention of retaining Seanad seat

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The first count of the Seanad has revealed that Ahascragh-native Rónán Mullen is in strong contention to retain his seat.

Micheal McDowell has become the first candidate to be elected to the new Seanad, after being re-elected to the National University of Ireland panel just before midnight.

McDowell has been active in relation to the Derrybrien Windfarm, leading a bill last year to prevent the decommissioning of the 70-turbine wind farm.

Meanwhile polls close for the remaining panels in the elections this morning, with 13 names of Galway interest in total.