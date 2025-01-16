First affordable homes in Galway City in over 10 years to be offered this month

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The first affordable homes in Galway City in over 10 years will be offered for sale at the end of the month.

The eight new homes are a mix of two and three bed duplexes at Garraí na Sailí, Letteragh.

Although it’s only 8 duplex units, it’s an important milestone – the first time an affordable home will be offered in the city in over a decade.

Until now, the focus has overwhelmingly been on social housing, but there’s rapidly growing numbers of people who earn too much for social housing, but not enough to buy a house.

The new homes at Letteragh built by Burkeway Homes will have a minimum purchase price of €285 thousand for the two-bed units, and €315 thousand for the three-beds.

Applications will open on Thursday, January 30th and close at midday on March 13th which is an extension of the original deadline of Feb 20th

Further information on the homes and the application process can be found at GalwayCity.ie.