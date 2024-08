Fianna Fáil’s selection convention for the Galway East constituency will take place at the end of August or early September – with six potential candidates already nominated.

It is unclear what the party’s electoral strategy will be, but the odds suggest that they will select just two candidates for the four-seater – likely to see a gender and geographical balance with one candidate from the northern end of the constituency (Tuam area) and one from the southern end (Loughrea area).

The Fianna Fáil shortlist includes Minister Anne Rabbitte (Portumna), Cllr Donagh Killilea (Tuam), Shelley Herterich Quinn (Athenry), Cllr Shane Curley (Loughrea) and Cllr Martina Kinane (Clarinbridge).

Complicating matters is the fact that two of the main female contenders, Minister Rabbitte and Cllr Kinane are at the southern end of the county – and it is not clear if it will be a straight fight between them.

If that is the case, then Cllr Kinane will give the sitting TD a good run for her money given her strong performance in the recent local elections when she polled extremely well.

In the new four-seater, Fianna Fáil is expected to hold a seat in the southern end of the constituency and if they are insisting on a female candidate, that would in all likelihood rule Cllr Shane Curley out of any run.

The surprise nomination is that of Shelley Herterich Quinn after she failed to retain her Council seat at the recent local elections – but if she does decide to run, she could steal votes from the Kinane camp.

In North Galway, Cllr Albert Dolan is the favourite to secure the nomination ahead of Cllr Donagh Killilea – although the Killilea name remains strong, and he is not to be ruled out by any means.

While it is likely that the party directive at the convention will be to select two candidates for next year’s general election, that does not rule out the possibility of a third candidate being added later.

Pictured: CONTENDERS. . . Cllr Martina Kinane andCllr Donagh Killilea.