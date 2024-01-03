Female workers have higher paid roles in Galway City Council
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Women workers occupy higher paid roles at Galway City Council, according to the local authority’s latest gender pay gap report.
The report for 2023 highlighted the percentage difference between what men and women are paid on average in the organisation, irrespective of roles or levels.
The City Council reported a ‘negative’ gender pay gap, which indicated that on average women occupy higher paid roles than men.
According to the 22-pages document, part-time work impacted this statistic.
Some 9% of all staff at City Hall were part-time, and more than three-quarters of them were women.
“The higher negative gender pay gap for the part-time mean and median hourly rate is explained by the higher proportion of females availing of part-time work in Pay Bands three and four,” the report said.
The mean gender pay gap shows that on average, the mean rate of pay for women was 6.26% higher than the mean rate of pay for men working in the City Council. The median gender pay gap shows that the median rate of pay for women is 20.58% higher than the median rate of pay for men.
Two-thirds of the approximately 550 workers at City Hall are men. Employers with over 250 workers are required by law to publish their gender pay gap.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Publishing our gender pay gap data helps to reinforce our focus on supporting an open and inclusive workplace at Galway City Council. Our organisation is a place where all employees have the same opportunities for recognition and career development and are treated fairly and equitably at work.
“We continue to be committed to addressing workplace barriers to equality and creating an open and inclusive workplace community. Many equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives and supports are already in place, and we will continue to work in this area.”
The Council said it offered “flexible and family friendly arrangements, blended working, career progression and education opportunities” to its staff.
The gender pay gap is different from equal pay, and it calculates the percentage difference between the average earnings of males and females, irrespective of their role.
More like this:
Ongoing frustration over lack of hedgecutting along the N59
There’s ongoing frustration over the lack of hedgecutting being carried out along the N59. ...
Householders invited to recycle Christmas trees at city locations
Householders are being invited to recycle their Christmas Trees at two city locations over the ne...
Approval for new housing estate in Headford
County planners have approved a new housing estate in Headford. The project, led by Monica Hynes,...
Portiuncula Hospital deters visitors as it deals with flu and COVID outbreaks
Portiuncula Hospital is asking people not to visit the hospital if they are feeling unwell as it ...
North Western Garda region sees high decrease in fraud but highest increase in theft
The North Western Garda region, which includes Galway, has experienced the highest decrease in fr...
Hospitals in Galway ‘need cold caps to stop chemotherapy hair loss’
Scalp-cooling technology which can prevent hair-loss in patients undergoing chemotherapy must be ...
30 percent increase in new electric car sales in Galway in 2023
New electric car sales increased by 30 percent in Galway in 2023 compared to the year previous. H...
Boston Scientific lodges plans for hundreds of new parking spaces at Ballybrit
Boston Scientific is seeking planning permission for hundreds of new parking spaces at the Ballyb...
Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton keen to expand pilot drug overdose training programme
Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton is keen to expand a pilot drug overdose tr...