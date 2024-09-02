Family, friends and parishioners out in force for priest’s Golden Jubilee

-
By Elizabeth Garner and Jim Hynes
The parishioners of Taughmaconnell came out in force recently to help their popular Parish Priest commemorated the Golden Anniversary of his ordination.
Fr Sean Neylon celebrated 50 years of priestly ministry that began on June 6 1974; a rare achievement that was marked by community, colleagues and friends including Fr Shay Casey, Fr Christy McCormack, the extended Neylon family.
Originally assigned to the UK after his ordination, he returned to the Diocese of Clonfert and proceeded to serve in Ballinakill, Kilreekill, Eyrecourt, Meelick, Clonfert, Kiltormer and arrived in Taughmaconnell in 1997.
He has remained there ever since, serving the parish with diligence and enthusiasm, meeting the spiritual and community needs for nearly three decades.
Speeches on the day noted Fr Sean’s generosity with his time, highlighting his regular visits to the local schools, nursing homes, hospitals and the house bound.
It was also observed that in times past, parish priests were taken for granted due their high numbers but that with the current scarcity of priests, the community recognized and really appreciated the contribution that Fr Sean made to their parish community.
In fact, his ministry goes beyond the parish as he visits prisons and centres who support the homeless, also encouraging others to express their faith through caring for the needs of others within their community and beyond.
Fr Sean’s impact and importance in the lives of others is shown by the way in which the idea for a small anniversary celebration quickly grew to a bigger occasion.
At first it was an idea raised by the Pastoral Council but then all the parish groups and committees came onboard with a willing heart to get the unique celebration up and running. This resulted in a joyous anniversary Mass, celebrated with a feeling of togetherness and festivity, followed by a wonderful meal.
The parish would like to give a big thank you to the choirs, readers, servers, Ministers of the Eucharist, and stewards who all contributed to making the Mass so special.
Lots of people helped in the preparation and decoration of the church and its grounds, in the distribution of letters to each house by the area representatives, in the preparation of Mass booklets and in co-ordinating with the Shearwater Hotel team regarding arrangements for the meal – most notably Taughmaconnell parishioner Estella Keogh, who facilitated the event at the hotel.
Parish sacristan Marie Blackweir was particularly praised for her dedication and commitment to the parish and to St Ronan’s Church. Her enormous contribution over many, many years was recognised with a token of appreciation.
Fr Sean had inspiring words to say about his half a century in the priesthood, commenting how in the past priests were put on a pedestal but that he thought that that was the last place they should be.
His words reflected his humble and giving ethos, with an emphasis always on what he can do for others.
No wonder so many felt moved to come together and give thanks for the decades of care provided by Fr Sean’s ministry.
Pictured: Fr, Sean Neylon celebrating 50 years of priesthood in Taughmaconnell parish church. Photo: Jim Hynes.
