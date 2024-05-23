Fabulous detached home located in the heart of Oughterard Village

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents have an exceptional property new to the market in the heart of Oughterard Village close to the Owenriff River.
This 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom detached property was constructed in 2014 extending to 1,776 sq ft. The two story property is designed to a very high standard, with air to water heating system, underfloor heating on the ground floor, triple glazed windows, solar panels.
This is presented in a walk in condition. There is also a detached studio located to the rear of the house which is ideal for a home office or workshop, it is complete with a shower room and kitchen sink unit.
To view the details of the property please use the URL below for further information.
https://www.dng.ie/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-house-for-sale-in-lower-camp-street-oughterard-co-galway-h91v12f-663b7ad5d54fcaec523a88ec/
