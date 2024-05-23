Fabulous detached home located in the heart of Oughterard Village

DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents have an exceptional property new to the market in the heart of Oughterard Village close to the Owenriff River.

This 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom detached property was constructed in 2014 extending to 1,776 sq ft. The two story property is designed to a very high standard, with air to water heating system, underfloor heating on the ground floor, triple glazed windows, solar panels.

This is presented in a walk in condition. There is also a detached studio located to the rear of the house which is ideal for a home office or workshop, it is complete with a shower room and kitchen sink unit.

To view the details of the property please use the URL below for further information.

https://www.dng.ie/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-house-for-sale-in-lower-camp-street-oughterard-co-galway-h91v12f-663b7ad5d54fcaec523a88ec/