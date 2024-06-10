  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

End in sight to Galway count as Deery is eliminated

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

End in sight to Galway count as Deery is eliminated End in sight to Galway count as Deery is eliminated
Share story:

High-profile candidate Kenny Deery (Ind) has been eliminated following the twelfth count in Galway City West.

The former CEO of Galway Chamber finished up on 637 votes, which will now be distributed between the four remaining candidates looking to fill the last three seats.

Fianna Fáil Cllr John Connolly is 14 votes off the 1,250 quota and will be elected on the last count which is ongoing.

Cllr Níall McNelis (Lab) and Cllr Peter Keane (FF) are set to take the other two seats, with Deery’s transfers to determine the order they’ll come in.

Sitting Cllr Niall Murphy (Green Party) will lose the seat he was co-opted into which was won by now Senator Pauline O’Reilly in 2019, leaving the Greens with no representatives on the incoming Council.

Caption: Kenny Deery…eliminated.

 

12th count Distribution of Curran’s surplus:

Distribution of Higgins’ surplus:

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh ELECTED

Curran, Alan (SD) ELECTED

Connolly, John (FF) (+) 1,236

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+12) 1,010

Keane, Peter (FF) (+0) 877

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+15) 805

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+8) 637 ELIMINATED

 

 

 

11th count

Distribution of Higgins’ surplus:

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh ELECTED

Curran, Alan (SD) ELECTED

Connolly, John (FF) (+8) 1,232

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+22) 998

Keane, Peter (FF) (+9) 877

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+6) 790

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+5) 629

 

More like this:
no_space
Curran holds seat as Soc Dems double numbers

Councillor Alan Curran has held his seat on Galway City Council. The secondary school teacher ...

no_space
Ó Tuairisg squeezed out on final count in Conamara South

There was drama right to the end of counting in the Conamara South – with Fianna Fáil first timer...

no_space
Ó Cualáin loses his Conamara South seat

Sitting Councillor Dáithí Ó Cualáin exited the election race at the count centre this lunchtime, ...

no_space
Clodagh Higgins back on Galway City Council

Former Mayor of Galway, Councillor Clodagh Higgins has been re-elected in Galway City West. Th...

no_space
Mac an Iomaire elected as McKinstry loses his Council seat

Pádraig Mac an Iomaire (FG) has been elected on Count 8 in the Conamara South LEA - a count after...

no_space
Ó Conchúir fails to regain former seat

Former Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir has failed to retake the seat he lost in 2019 and h...

no_space
Higgins closes in on seat as People Party leader is out

The leader of The Irish People Party has been eliminated in Galway City West on the sixth count. ...

no_space
Connemara South gets down to the business end

Nobody has joined Cllr Noel Thomas as yet in Connemara South, the last constituency to be counted...

no_space
Counting resumes for City Council

  Counting has resumed at the Westside Community Centre, with some of the lower-placed ca...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up