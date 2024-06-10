End in sight to Galway count as Deery is eliminated
High-profile candidate Kenny Deery (Ind) has been eliminated following the twelfth count in Galway City West.
The former CEO of Galway Chamber finished up on 637 votes, which will now be distributed between the four remaining candidates looking to fill the last three seats.
Fianna Fáil Cllr John Connolly is 14 votes off the 1,250 quota and will be elected on the last count which is ongoing.
Cllr Níall McNelis (Lab) and Cllr Peter Keane (FF) are set to take the other two seats, with Deery’s transfers to determine the order they’ll come in.
Sitting Cllr Niall Murphy (Green Party) will lose the seat he was co-opted into which was won by now Senator Pauline O’Reilly in 2019, leaving the Greens with no representatives on the incoming Council.
Caption: Kenny Deery…eliminated.
12th count Distribution of Curran’s surplus:
Distribution of Higgins’ surplus:
Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh ELECTED
Curran, Alan (SD) ELECTED
Connolly, John (FF) (+) 1,236
McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+12) 1,010
Keane, Peter (FF) (+0) 877
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+15) 805
Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+8) 637 ELIMINATED
11th count
Distribution of Higgins’ surplus:
Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh ELECTED
Curran, Alan (SD) ELECTED
Connolly, John (FF) (+8) 1,232
McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+22) 998
Keane, Peter (FF) (+9) 877
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+6) 790
Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+5) 629
