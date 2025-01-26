Elite international crews jet in to compete at Tribesmen Rowing Time Trial

-
A host of elite rowing crews from across Europe and the USA will arrive into Galway to compete in a time trial hosted by Tribesmen Rowing Club as part of its Head of the River on the Corrib in March.
The event on Saturday, March 15, promises to deliver thrilling competition and showcase top-tier rowing talent.
Minneapolis is sending a Men’s Four consisting of former US national squad members to challenge Irish national champions, Cork. University of Galway also has a fast combination that locals will be pinning their hopes on, so a thriller is on the cards.
In the junior men’s category, defending champions Coláiste Iognáid “Jes” face stiff competition, not only from local rivals St. Joseph’s “the Bish,” but also from the formidable LaSalle High School from Pennsylvania, USA.
LaSalle, a powerhouse with a history of producing seven Olympic rowers, is sending two strong eights, raising the bar for all competitors.
The Men’s Masters Eights event is shaping up to be another highlight. Following a dramatic showdown at last autumn’s World Masters Rowing Championships in Berlin, where Ireland edged out France in a nail-biting finish, French super crew Grand League Est are coming to Galway seeking revenge – setting the stage for intense rivalry and fireworks as these crews battle it out once again.
The Women’s Masters Eights will feature a clash between the Endeavour Racing Alliance from the USA and the UK’s Monmouth Rowing Club.
Monmouth, a strong force in European and World Masters regattas, faced tough competition from Endeavour, who won the Head of the Charles in Boston with a crew of former Olympians and US National Team members.
Irish women’s crews are also poised to make their mark, potentially springing surprises on home waters.
Tribesmen Club President Colin Hanley expressed his excitement ahead of the event.
“Galway on St. Patrick’s weekend is something special and having a top-class rowing event adds to the allure,” he said.
“Combining both makes the Head of the River a really attractive proposition to international crews. They come to race at a high level, then stay to enjoy the festivities”
Club Captain and World Champion Siobhán McCrohan emphasised the importance of the event.
“Ireland’s rowing reputation has soared internationally following our Olympic success. Tribesmen Head of the River gives Irish crews the opportunity to race against top-class international crews right here in Galway. We’re really looking forward to it,” she said.
The event is made possible by the dedication of local volunteers and the generous support of local businesses. Opportunities for sponsorship are still available, and those interested in supporting this prestigious event are encouraged to reach out via social media.
Pictured: LaSalle High School from Philadelphia USA , who will be competing in Tribesmen Head of the River on Saturday, March 15.
