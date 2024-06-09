Eliminations continue in Galway City Central
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Dara Bradley
Two candidates were eliminated in Galway City Central, on the fourth and fifth counts.
Seán Comer, The Irish People party went first, followed by Shauna Ridge of Independent Ireland.
Ridge’s 129 votes will now be redistributed in count six.
Already elected are Mike Cubbard (Ind) and Eddie Hoare (FG).
Caption: Fianna Fáil hopeful Josie Forde at the count centre with re-elected Cllr Alan Cheevers behind her.
Galway City Central
Electorate: 18,206
Total poll: 7,733
Spoiled votes: 137
Total valid poll: 7,606
Quota: 1,087
Fourth count
Distribution of Feeney and O’Flaherty
Fahy, Frank (FG) (+1) 1,037
Forde, Josie (FF) (+3) 851
McDonagh, John (Lab) (+3) 729
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+1) 618
Lohan, Mark (SF) (+2) 547
O’Connor, Martina (GP) (+0) 357
Curran, Adrian (PBP/S) (+0) 330
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aon) (+4) 332
D’Arcy, Margaretta (Ind) (+11) 205
Cummins, Mary (IFP) (+7) 189
Ridge, Shauna (Ind Irl) (+3) 118
Comer, Sean (TIP) (+2) 90 ELIM
Fifth count
Distribution of Comer’s votes
Fahy, Frank (FG) (+1) 1,038
Forde, Josie (FF) (+4) 855
McDonagh, John (Lab) (+2) 731
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+1) 619
Lohan, Mark (SF) (+3) 550
O’Connor, Martina (GP) (+1) 358
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aon) (+7) 339
Curran, Adrian (PBP/S) (+2) 332
Cummins, Mary (IFP) (+53) 242
D’Arcy, Margaretta (Ind) (+6) 211
Ridge, Shauna (Ind Irl) (+11) 129 ELIM
Non-transferable: 14
