Eliminations continue in Galway City Central

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Eliminations continue in Galway City Central
Two candidates were eliminated in Galway City Central, on the fourth and fifth counts.

Seán Comer, The Irish People party went first, followed by Shauna Ridge of Independent Ireland.

Ridge’s 129 votes will now be redistributed in count six.

Already elected are Mike Cubbard (Ind) and Eddie Hoare (FG).

Caption: Fianna Fáil hopeful Josie Forde at the count centre with re-elected Cllr Alan Cheevers behind her.

 

Galway City Central

Electorate: 18,206

Total poll: 7,733

Spoiled votes: 137

Total valid poll: 7,606

Quota: 1,087

 

 

Fourth count

Distribution of Feeney and O’Flaherty

Fahy, Frank (FG) (+1) 1,037

Forde, Josie (FF) (+3) 851

McDonagh, John (Lab) (+3) 729

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+1) 618

Lohan, Mark (SF) (+2) 547

O’Connor, Martina (GP) (+0) 357

Curran, Adrian (PBP/S) (+0) 330

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aon) (+4) 332

D’Arcy, Margaretta (Ind) (+11) 205

Cummins, Mary (IFP) (+7) 189

Ridge, Shauna (Ind Irl) (+3) 118

Comer, Sean (TIP) (+2) 90 ELIM

 

 

Fifth count

Distribution of Comer’s votes

Fahy, Frank (FG) (+1) 1,038

Forde, Josie (FF) (+4) 855

McDonagh, John (Lab) (+2) 731

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+1) 619

Lohan, Mark (SF) (+3) 550

O’Connor, Martina (GP) (+1) 358

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aon) (+7) 339

Curran, Adrian (PBP/S) (+2) 332

Cummins, Mary (IFP) (+53) 242

D’Arcy, Margaretta (Ind) (+6) 211

Ridge, Shauna (Ind Irl) (+11) 129 ELIM

Non-transferable: 14

 

