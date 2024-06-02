Eighteen Galway reading groups participate in Book Awards Junior Juries programme

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway author whose own writing career was inspired by her earlier struggles with dyslexia was one of the six winners at this year’s KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards which were announced at a ceremony in Dublin last week, in partnership with International Literature Festival Dublin.
Serena Molloy was selected by an independent panel of expert judges, including two Young Judges, and a network of Junior Juries island-wide.
The judging panel read a record 158 titles from Irish-born or Ireland-based writers and illustrators, the biggest year so far in the history of the awards.
The Clarenbridge-based Wexford native received the Eilís Dillon Award for her début children’s book – ‘Wider Than the Sea’ which follows the story of Róisin, a spirited young girl who finds solace for struggles through an unlikely friendship with a dolphin named Sunny.
The book features dyslexic-friendly blank verse with illustrations by George Ermos.
Serena, who has dyslexia, is an English teacher and mother of four who took time out from her profession to help her own children and ultimately to begin her writing career – and both her novels to date celebrate neurodiversity, empathy and the power to change.
Through the KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards Junior Juries programme young people in schools, libraries and book clubs shadowed adult judges on the judging panel in reading, discussing and assessing the shortlisted books.
Young readers from eighteen schools and reading groups in Galway participated in the Junior Juries programme.
County schools involved included Claregalway Educate Together NS; Kilcolgan Educate Together NS; Oranmore Boys School; Scoil Chroi Naofa, Athenry; Scoil Mhuire Maigh Cuilinn; Scoil Naomh Ciarán, Conamara; Scoil Rónáin, Leitir Móir; Seamount College, Kinvara; Glinsk NS; St. Oliver Plunkett National School, Athenry, and St. Paul’s Secondary School, Oughterard.
City readers included the Children’ Panel at the Baboró International Children’s Festival; Claddagh NS; Coláiste Éinde; Mercy Primary School; Scoil Éinde; Scoil Iognáid, and St. Nicholas National School, Claddagh.
Pictured: Serena Molloy, winner of the Eilís Dillon Award at the KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Foróige members play their part in Galway Citizenship Showcase event
Foróige groups from across Galway gathered at the Raheen Woods in Athenry last weekend for the Ga...
Galway teacher’s Barn Dance aids charity that supports bereaved families who lose a child
A Galway man’s devotion to the memory of an older brother he never knew has already yielded tens ...
Deputy and Councillor express disappointment over lack of services to the people of Inisbofin
Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv and Councillor Gerry King have outlined their disappointment with the l...
Human remains found in Merlin Park area of Galway City understood to be of a historical nature
Apparent human remains found at a works site in Galway City are understood to be of a historical ...
Galway wins three silver medals at Bord Bia’s Bloom
Galway has taken three silver medals at Bord Bia’s Bloom The Galway and Roscommon Education and T...
Galway University Hospital and Saolta Group announce further progress in delivery of major capital projects
Galway University Hospitals (GUH) and the Saolta University Health Care Group have announced furt...
Boil Water Notice lifted for localised area in Loughrea Town
Uisce Éireann wishes to notify customers that the Boil Water Notice issued in August 2023 on a lo...
Feeling of futility over Active Travel schemes in rural Galway villages
There is a feeling of futility in relation to securing adequate funding for Active Travel project...
Enthusiasts dive in to raise funds for volunteers they hope they’ll never need
A bunch of enthusiastic sea swimmers are taking to Galway Bay again this summer to raise money fo...