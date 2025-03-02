Eight Galway projects make the cut for slice of €14m Community Recognition Fund

-
A total of eight Galway projects have been included among 163 community facilities to share a slice of over €14 million in state funding to develop or add to their services through the Community Recognition Fund.
The investment – announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary – includes upgrades and enhancements to sports facilities, community centres, parks, walking trails and playgrounds.
The single biggest recipient in Galway is at Fr Burke Park in Galway city where €240,000 has been allocated for upgrade and accessibility enhancement. Also in the city, Suan Community Centre on the Headford Road will receive €50,735 for energy efficiency upgrades and enhancement works.
Two play facilities in Ballinasloe – the Leisure Centre Public Playground and the one at Hymany Park/Esker Fields – have been allocated €50,000 each for enhancement work.
A sum of €85,651 has been allocated to Maam Cross for its multi-use games area, while Oughterard is to receive €50,000 for an inclusive play and accessibility area at Corribdale Community Park.
Carnmore Hurling Club and Community Centre gets €52,930 towards walkway enhancements and an energy efficiency upgrade, while Kinvara Community Centre receives €53,402 towards an audio-visual upgrade.
Also among the projects being funded is the development of an astro-turf pitch in Ballinrobe with state support of €114,620.
The Community Recognition Fund was first introduced in 2023 to recognise the huge efforts made by communities in welcoming and supporting people coming to Ireland.
“Through this continued investment under the Community Recognition Fund, to support towns and villages who have welcomed new arrivals, these communities will now enjoy upgrades to their sports facilities, community centres, recreational trails, community parks and play spaces,” said Minister Calleary.
“Local authorities who administer this funding have engaged with communities to identify their specific needs which vary from one area to another. These diverse projects address those differing needs.”
The Minister also announced that the closing date for the next phase of applications from local authorities has been extended to this Friday, February 28, and successful projects will be announced in the coming months.
Pictured: Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, Minister of State Jerry Buttimer, and Minister Paschal Donohoe at this week’s announcement of Community Recognition Funding, at Dublin’s Inner City Enterprise.
