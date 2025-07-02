Sales of new cars and electric vehicles in Galway well up on national trends

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Sales of both new cars and electric vehicles in Galway are well up on national trends for the first half of the year.

General sales were up 11 per cent, compared to the national average of 3.5 per cent.

3352 new cars were sold in Galway between January and June.

The sale of electric cars were up by just under 38 per cent, compared to the national average of 27 per cent.

438 EVs were registered before the new registration begins this month.

Nationally, the 5 top selling new car brands were Toyota, Volswagen, Hyundai, Skoda and Kia.