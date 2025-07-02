Scaled-down numbers for Tuam local authority development

A scaled down version has been agreed for a Council housing development in Tuam – despite several local councillors initially endorsing a plan that would have seen some of the homes overlooking neighbouring properties.

The original proposal to provide almost 66 dwellings on a site off Galway Road in Tuam has been altered because of the scale of the development.

Director of Housing Michael Owens confirmed to the Connacht Tribune that the project would not now be accommodating three-storey residential units after existing residents had expressed concerns that they would be overlooked.

Local residents, who were not opposed to the provision of affordable housing, nonetheless did not want any of the dwellings overlooking their properties as many of the new properties would have been on elevated sites.

At last week’s meeting of Tuam Municipal Council, it was agreed that overdevelopment on the site at Farranamartin would not be acceptable – so a number of changes have been made to the plan.

The vast majority of the Tuam area councillors were supportive of the initial plan, but they rowed back considerably following intense pressure from local residents.

Mr Owens said that an amicable agreement had been reached and stressed the need to provide affordable housing in Tuam as the demand was there for such dwellings.

“I am delighted that the plan, as it stands, has been approved by local councillors with some slight modifications but I think everyone is happy all round. Consultation is an important process in getting such schemes through,” Mr Owens added.

The Tuam Municipal Council meeting this week heard that there were 29 submissions in relation to the proposed housing development at Farranamartin, Galway Road, Tuam.

Mainly, these related to overlooking and loss of privacy, loss of residential amenities, visual impact, traffic safety in view of the fact that there would be an increase in vehicles accessing the Galway Road.

Residents also had concerns over the increased pressure on public services, potential anti-social behaviour, overdevelopment on a restricted site, the proposed development being out of character in the area and the general lack of consultation with those living in the immediate area.

Newly elected Cathaoirleach of Tuam Municipal Council, Cllr Karey McHugh (Ind) explained that the lands were zoned for residential purposes under the current Galway County Development Plan and were going to be built on at some stage.

She was glad that a compromise had been reached between the residents, local councillors and the management of Galway County Council.

Cllr Shaun Cunniffe (Ind) said that it was “a very successful process” that involved numerous meetings with officials of Galway County Council.

“It is good that the main issues of concern have been addressed, and we all welcome the fact that new housing will now be provided in Tuam.

“None of us want any situations that involves overdevelopment, and I am glad that this plan has been resolved amicably on all fronts,” added Cllr Cunniffe.

Pictured: Director of Services Michael Owens.