Host of nationalities mark World Refugee Day in Galway

Galway residents from an estimated 40 different countries came to the Westside Library last Friday to celebrate World Refugee Day 2025 – and to highlight Galway city’s role in supporting those forced to flee their homeplaces.

Across the globe, the theme of this year’s event was ‘Community as a Superpower’ and this was much in evidence as Galway City Partnership (GCP) and the Galway City Council Local Integration Team invited all to a festive celebration in Westside Library.

Activities included face painting, balloon twisting, creative art, refreshments, live music and an opportunity for all the whole community to celebrate diversity and the resilience it has forged.

“Community is indeed a superpower here in Galway where we have built bridges, spaces of resilience and places for healing. Huge journeys have been made, and major trauma has been and continues to the overcome,” said GCP’s Linda Sice.

“The process is challenging and ongoing, but it is important to take one day each year to celebrate. From shared meals to sports activities or making music, it’s a chance to listen, learn and laugh together,” she added.

The United Nations estimates that 120 million people, or 1.5% of the world’s population, have been uprooted or have involuntarily moved to escape conflict or persecution.

Its Secretary-General António Guterres says that “World Refugee Day is an occasion to build empathy and understanding for their plight and to recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives.”

The BRIDGE Project delivered by Galway City Partnership is funded by the Irish Government and the EU through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and is co-funded by Galway City Partnership, Galway City Council, HSE, Tusla, Croí na Gaillimhe and University of Galway.

The overall aim of the BRIDGE Project is to provide reception and integration supports to Asylum Seekers and Third Country Nationals living in Galway.

There are just under 1,600 Asylum Seekers living in 19 International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) Centres in Galway City.

The BRIDGE Team provides practical information, referrals and resources to its clients addressing topics including English language training, the Asylum Process, Migrant Rights, Health and Wellbeing, the Labour Market, Education/Training Access and Sports/Leisure opportunities.

Most recently, the project has been offering Irish language classes.

Pictured: Staff from Galway City Partnership and Westside Library with volunteers who organised the World Refugee Day 2025 activities in Galway.