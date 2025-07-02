  • Services

20,000 people in Galway affected by boil water notice or restrictions in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than 20,000 people across Galway City and County were impacted by boil water notices or water restrictions in 2024.

According to an EPA report, the areas affected last year include Galway City, Carna, Kilkieran, Clifden, Dunmore, Glenamaddy, Gort, Kinvara, Tuam

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency has listed Inisbofin as one of the ‘at risk’ areas for Uisce Eireann to address, with plans to upgrade its water treatment plant by June 2026

However, in general the report found the quality of drinking water from public supplies remains very high, with almost 100 per cent of samples compliant with standards.

Noel Byrne from the EPA says there are still some areas that need to be addressed, including Inishbofin

 

