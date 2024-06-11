Early risers dive in on Summer Solstice to help tackle homelessness

A spectacular flotilla of Galway Hookers will be out in the bay to welcome early risers on the Summer Solstice – as they set out to do their bit to ease the plight of those facing homelessness in the west.

It’s all part the annual Dip at Dawn at Salthill Beach, in aid of the Galway Simon Community, which takes place to mark the Solstice at 4.20am on Friday, June 21,

Participants can also enjoy in some rejuvenating yoga, before by a brisk dip in the sea – in front of the iconic hookers – to raise both awareness and funds for those facing homelessness in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The team at SoulMoves, will lead participants in a yoga session, on what is also the International Day of Yoga. The yoga encompasses gentle, mindful movements that are suitable for beginners and people of all ages and abilities.

Kidisco, will be rocking the decks with the very best summer anthems to keep everyone invigorated as they take the plunge. Participants will then be spoiled for choice with refreshing smoothies from Innocent and delicious hot beverages from the teams at 79G and Solaris.

“This will be my fifth-year partaking in Galway Simon’s Dip at Dawn and I’m delighted to be part of such a wonderful event,” said Larragh Cunningham of SoulMoves.

“It’s incredible and reaffirming to see so many people come together as a community who care deeply about the homeless and housing crisis here in the West.

“The Dip at Dawn is an event that cultivates a sense of health and wellbeing and like the summer solstice, it reminds us that there is hope and that the light within can nurture and inspire others, just as the sun nurtures and inspires us,” she added.

With the growing homelessness crisis in the West, the local charity is encouraging people to get involved in this year’s event and help raise vital funds and make a difference.

Fintan Maher of Galway Simon explained how participating in the Dip at Dawn can help to make a difference in the lives of those facing homelessness locally.

“Between January and December 2023, Galway Simon supported 980 unique households, including 201 families and 415 children,” he said.

“The number of people presenting to Galway Simon Community for support is continuing to rise and far too many people are experiencing the trauma of homelessness. That is why we are asking people to take action to help people in our community and the Dip at Dawn is the perfect way to do this”, Fintan said.

“By taking part in the Dip at Dawn and joining others in our community to welcome the summer solstice you are helping us to raise vital funds to support people in our local community who may have no place to call home or are facing the fear of homelessness. We are asking people to take a short time out of their morning and take part in a fun event, to help others,” Fintan added.

Grab your yoga mat, swimsuit and your friends and share a moment of tranquility this summer solstice with Galway Simon Community, supporting those facing homelessness. Registration for the event is €30. To register and for more information visit https://galwaysimon.ie

Pictured: Last years participants enjoying the pre-dip yoga in front of the flotilla of Galway Hookers.