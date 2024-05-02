Drivers face massive cut in speed on county roads

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
Sweeping speed limit reductions on major roads in the county have been recommended in a review currently before councillors.
The Department of Transport national speed limit review has proposed a 20km/h reduction on national secondary roads and local roads – and the recommendations are set to come into force before the end of this year, the Connacht Tribune understands.
As a result, roads such as the N59 from Galway to Clifden, and the N84 Headford Road, will have their limits reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.
A 30km/h speed limit in urban areas and ‘centres’ has also been proposed, although the definition of ‘centres’ is yet to be set out.
In addition, local roads which currently have a default speed limit of 80km/h are to be dropped to 60km/h, according to Director of Services Uinsinn Finn.
All national routes, or ‘N’ roads, with a number greater than ‘50’ were secondary routes, he said, so while the N6 and remaining parts of the N17 would be unaffected, the majority of other national roads in the county were set for a reduction.
However, there were roads, such as the parts of the N17 which were downgraded with the opening of the M17 motorway, which could be maintained at 100km/h because they had the appropriate width and sightlines.
