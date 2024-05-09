Don’t let up your guard on safety with slurry

FARMERS and their families have been asked this week not to ‘let up their guard’ as regards the dangers of working with slurry.

The advice comes after an extremely wet Spring season when many farmers couldn’t get slurry out leading to a backlog as compared to ‘a normal year’.

IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Chair, Teresa Roche, from Abbey, Loughrea, is encouraging farmers to be extremely vigilant when working with slurry.

“Slurry is a valuable asset on any farm. However, if not managed appropriately, slurry-holding facilities and operations can be locations for accidents.

“With the weather beginning to show signs of improvement, there will be a significant increase in slurry spreading around the country to clear the backlog.

“It is vital that all farmers, contractors and machinery operators adhere to the safety guidelines when working with slurry and make themselves aware of the dangers,” Teresa Roche said.

She outlined six farm safety procedure tips which would help to ensure that people working with slurry would stay safe.

Pictured: Teresa Roche: Always be aware of slurry dangers.