Don’t let up your guard on safety with slurry

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 1 minutes read
FARMERS and their families have been asked this week not to ‘let up their guard’ as regards the dangers of working with slurry.
The advice comes after an extremely wet Spring season when many farmers couldn’t get slurry out leading to a backlog as compared to ‘a normal year’.
IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Chair, Teresa Roche, from Abbey, Loughrea, is encouraging farmers to be extremely vigilant when working with slurry.
“Slurry is a valuable asset on any farm. However, if not managed appropriately, slurry-holding facilities and operations can be locations for accidents.
“With the weather beginning to show signs of improvement, there will be a significant increase in slurry spreading around the country to clear the backlog.
“It is vital that all farmers, contractors and machinery operators adhere to the safety guidelines when working with slurry and make themselves aware of the dangers,” Teresa Roche said.
She outlined six farm safety procedure tips which would help to ensure that people working with slurry would stay safe.
Pictured: Teresa Roche: Always be aware of slurry dangers.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Gleeson the hero as ‘keeper hits sensational final winner
Galway 0-16 Mayo 0-15 Pádraic Ó Ciardha at Pearse Stadium IN the five years of Pádraic J...
Saw Docs go back to the future!
There will be a familiar face back in the ranks of the Saw Doctors when they band plays a one-off...
Childhood holidays inspire new novel
Sheila Bugler found her calling in 2008 when she began writing crime novels. From Ballinasloe and...
Friends rally to help colleague after brain bleed
The community in Tuam is rallying to support a local man on his journey to recovery after he suff...
Why won’t they allow grumpy old men to do their own thing
Country Living with Francis Farragher While they mightn’t be any signs from God, there are by ...
Smith and Black hit target in semis’ win over Colga
Colga 0 Maree-Oranmore 2 By Mike Rafferty in Clarinbridge MAREE-Oranmore have qualified ...
Galway footballers are dangerous now after a mighty Connacht Final triumph
Inside Track with John McIntyre THE Galway footballers were men on a mission in the Connacht f...
Conamara trees to say in situ as no appeal lodged
CONFIRMATION has been given that Coillte will not be appealing a decision for a refusal to remova...
Massive field turns Euro election into bumper race
World of Politics with Harry McGee In the 2014 election for the Midland North West constituenc...