Curran holds seat as Soc Dems double numbers
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Dara Bradley
Councillor Alan Curran has held his seat on Galway City Council.
The secondary school teacher was elected on the 10th count, the third to be elected in Galway City West.
The Soc Dems have doubled their representation on the Council since 2019, as he joins Eibhlín Seoighthe who won a seat in City Central Sunday night.
Independent candidate Kenny Deery will be eliminated next and his transfers should elect two Fianna Fáil Councillors John Connolly and Peter Keane, and Labour’s Niall McNelis.
Green Party Councillor Niall Murphy will lose his seat, meaning they will have no representation on the City or County Council in Galway.
Caption: Alan Curran is congratulated by Niall Ó Tuathail on his election to Galway City Council.
Galway City West, 6 seats
Electorate: 18,770
Total poll: 8,864
Spoiled votes: 117
Total valid poll: 8,747
Quota: 1,250
10th count
Distribution of Osayimwen’s Votes:
Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh ELECTED
Curran, Alan (SD) (+121) 1,289 ELECTED
Connolly, John (FF) (+40) 1,224
McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+106) 976
Keane, Peter (FF) (+12) 868
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+79) 784
Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+39) 624 ELIMINATED
