Curran holds seat as Soc Dems double numbers

Councillor Alan Curran has held his seat on Galway City Council.

The secondary school teacher was elected on the 10th count, the third to be elected in Galway City West.

The Soc Dems have doubled their representation on the Council since 2019, as he joins Eibhlín Seoighthe who won a seat in City Central Sunday night.

Independent candidate Kenny Deery will be eliminated next and his transfers should elect two Fianna Fáil Councillors John Connolly and Peter Keane, and Labour’s Niall McNelis.

Green Party Councillor Niall Murphy will lose his seat, meaning they will have no representation on the City or County Council in Galway.

Caption: Alan Curran is congratulated by Niall Ó Tuathail on his election to Galway City Council.

Galway City West, 6 seats

Electorate: 18,770

Total poll: 8,864

Spoiled votes: 117

Total valid poll: 8,747

Quota: 1,250

10th count

Distribution of Osayimwen’s Votes:

Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh ELECTED

Curran, Alan (SD) (+121) 1,289 ELECTED

Connolly, John (FF) (+40) 1,224

McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+106) 976

Keane, Peter (FF) (+12) 868

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+79) 784

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+39) 624 ELIMINATED