  • Services

Services

Councillor welcomes news on refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall

Published:

Councillor welcomes news on refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall
Share story:

The announcement that contract documents have gone up on e-tenders for the refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall has been welcomed by Councillor Jimmy McClearn.

May 22nd has been set as a deadline for clarifications with tenders due to be opened on the 5th of June.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Councillor McClearn said that once completed it will make a huge contribution to the social and cultural life of the town.

He added that It will also mean that events can be staged once again in Loughrea, events that the town has been unable to showcase for many years.

In a statement, Cllr McClearn said he wanted to thank the Loughrea Chamber of Commerce, Naomh Breandan Credit Union and particularly the Loughrea Arts Recreation and Culture LARC committee who have campaigned over the years to give Loughrea Town Hall a new lease of life and a focal point for so much positive activity within the community.

The post Councillor welcomes news on refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway County Council confirms that work has commenced on Headford Transport and Community Plan

Galway County Council have confirmed to Councillor Mary Hoade that Systra has now commenced work ...

no_space
10 month old Galway Baby is honoured at 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards

A baby from Galway has been honoured at the 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes Awards Sorcha-Rós Nic...

no_space
New research shows alarming e-waste disposal trends in Galway

Research revealed this weekend shows that one in eight people continues to dump small electrical ...

no_space
Sailor rescued from capsized boat

A sailor clinging to the upturned hull of his sailing boat in Clifden Bay had to be rescued by th...

no_space
Croí highlights need for national cardiac strategy

Croí, the Galway-based heart and stroke charity, has called for the urgent implementation of a ne...

no_space
Galway student in a class of her own at SciFest!

A Galway student has taken home the top prize at SciFest@TUS Athlone, one of Ireland’s largest re...

no_space
Updated Traffic Information For Connacht Senior Football Final

Gardai have issued an updated traffic plan ahead of this afternoon’s Connacht Senior Footba...

no_space
Galway Student named as finalist in National Legal Essay Competition

A Student from High Cross College Tuam made it to the final of the National Grainne O’Neill...

no_space
Public urged to support climber who is in Galway this weekend in an attempt to climb every mountain in Ireland

The people of Galway are urged to come out and lend their support to a man who has set an ambitio...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up