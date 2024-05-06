Councillor welcomes news on refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The announcement that contract documents have gone up on e-tenders for the refurbishment of Loughrea Town Hall has been welcomed by Councillor Jimmy McClearn.
May 22nd has been set as a deadline for clarifications with tenders due to be opened on the 5th of June.
Councillor McClearn said that once completed it will make a huge contribution to the social and cultural life of the town.
He added that It will also mean that events can be staged once again in Loughrea, events that the town has been unable to showcase for many years.
In a statement, Cllr McClearn said he wanted to thank the Loughrea Chamber of Commerce, Naomh Breandan Credit Union and particularly the Loughrea Arts Recreation and Culture LARC committee who have campaigned over the years to give Loughrea Town Hall a new lease of life and a focal point for so much positive activity within the community.
