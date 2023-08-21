Councillor kicks up a stink over smell from Lough Atalia

Uisce Éireann is to investigate a ‘sickening smell’ coming from the water at Lough Atalia in Galway

Local Councillor Terry O’Flaherty said this week that there had been numerous complaints from residents living in the area who reported that the foul stench was “making life miserable for them”.

“I visited the area myself this week and there was a sickening smell in the air, like sewage, in the area close to the toddlers’ playground in between Woodlands Green and Lakeshore Drive.

“Local people say that the problem has been there for some time at this stage, especially at low tide, with a brown film on the water, at times, all along the shore close to Lakeshore Drive,” said the Independent councillor.

Cllr O’Flaherty said she had made representations to the City Council initially and had been referred to Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water) who have committed to investigating the problem.

“It really is causing a lot of upset. One woman who contacted me said the stench was making people in her household sick and she has to keep her windows closed, regardless of how hot the weather might be – but even with the windows closed, the smell still gets in.

“A lot of people are convinced that there is an effluent leak or discharge somewhere at the root of this problem and they are fed up waiting for the issue to be resolved,” she said.

The Council previously confirmed to the Galway City Tribune that their Environment Department was aware of the problem and was looking for the source.

Residents around Lough Atalia have been complaining about the smell for months, with the foul stench also noticeable on the Dublin Road around the G Hotel and Wellpark Retail Park.

Cllr O’Flaherty said she intended to keep pressure on Uisce Éireann to resolve the issue.

“I have sent three emails to Uisce Éireann asking them to investigate the matter as a matter of urgency – people’s health is at risk here. I intend to continue to follow this up until something is done about the stink,” she added.

Cllr O’Flaherty confirmed that engineers from City Council visited Lough Atalia on foot of her representations this week and will, in the short term, be carrying out an inspection of all foul water lines entereing the on-site pumping station.