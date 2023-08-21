Councillor kicks up a stink over smell from Lough Atalia
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Uisce Éireann is to investigate a ‘sickening smell’ coming from the water at Lough Atalia in Galway
Local Councillor Terry O’Flaherty said this week that there had been numerous complaints from residents living in the area who reported that the foul stench was “making life miserable for them”.
“I visited the area myself this week and there was a sickening smell in the air, like sewage, in the area close to the toddlers’ playground in between Woodlands Green and Lakeshore Drive.
“Local people say that the problem has been there for some time at this stage, especially at low tide, with a brown film on the water, at times, all along the shore close to Lakeshore Drive,” said the Independent councillor.
Cllr O’Flaherty said she had made representations to the City Council initially and had been referred to Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water) who have committed to investigating the problem.
“It really is causing a lot of upset. One woman who contacted me said the stench was making people in her household sick and she has to keep her windows closed, regardless of how hot the weather might be – but even with the windows closed, the smell still gets in.
“A lot of people are convinced that there is an effluent leak or discharge somewhere at the root of this problem and they are fed up waiting for the issue to be resolved,” she said.
The Council previously confirmed to the Galway City Tribune that their Environment Department was aware of the problem and was looking for the source.
Residents around Lough Atalia have been complaining about the smell for months, with the foul stench also noticeable on the Dublin Road around the G Hotel and Wellpark Retail Park.
Cllr O’Flaherty said she intended to keep pressure on Uisce Éireann to resolve the issue.
“I have sent three emails to Uisce Éireann asking them to investigate the matter as a matter of urgency – people’s health is at risk here. I intend to continue to follow this up until something is done about the stink,” she added.
Cllr O’Flaherty confirmed that engineers from City Council visited Lough Atalia on foot of her representations this week and will, in the short term, be carrying out an inspection of all foul water lines entereing the on-site pumping station.
More like this:
Five days of closures at New Road in the city to cause traffic disruption
Five days of closures at New Road in the city are expected to cause major traffic disruption thi...
Video launched this morning celebrating pristine rivers, lakes and estuaries known as Connemara Blue Dots
A video has been launched this morning to celebrate the waters of the west of Ireland and partic...
HSE Figures show that nearly 2,500 people left hospital ED’s in Galway city and county early in the first five months of this year
New HSE figures have shown that just under 2,500 people left hospital emergency departments in G...
The Running order for 2023 Rose of Tralee is unveiled
The Running order for the 2023 Rose of Tralee has been unveiled. The 32 international roses w...
Interest-free caravan loans for Travellers in Tuam
Galway County Council is introducing an interest-free loan for members of the Travelling Communit...
Broadcaster approached for Galway County Council run
One of the county’s best-known broadcasters is to tip his toe into the world of politics – primed...
Galway County Council slammed for letting homes to fall into disrepair
The manner in which Galway County Council allowed a dozen rural houses to fall into a state of di...
New Gaeltacht grants scheme being considered to boost Irish language use
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new grant scheme to encourage the use of the Irish language in ...
Boil Water Notice issued for 2,300 customers in Carna Kilkieran region
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has issued a Boil Water notice for around 1,000 custo...