Councillor "horrified" as step-down beds still sitting idle in new Tuam CNU ahead of winter surge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local councillor says he’s “horrified” that more than two dozen beds are still sitting idle in the new Community Nursing Unit in Tuam, while hospitals are bracing for a winter surge.

Councillor Donagh Killilea claims the step-down beds, designed to take pressure off the hospitals, cannot be used because approval hasn’t been given by HIQA.

The matter even came before the previous Dáil, where the €25m unit was described as only being “half-open”.

On that occasion, Deputy Sean Canney described the situation as “farcical” and said that HIQA had serious questions to answer.

And many months on, Fianna Fail Councillor Donagh Killilea told John Morley he cannot understand the delays.

