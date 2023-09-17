Councillor calls for no confidence vote in ‘knee-jerk’ Transport Minister

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
An Independent Connemara councillor has proposed that there should be a vote of no-confidence in Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan, after what he described as a knee-jerk reaction in relation to proposed speed limit reductions.
Cllr Tom Welby said at a Connemara Area Council meeting in County Hall that ‘absolutely no thought’ had been put into the latest proposals on speed limit reductions with people being ‘led up the garden path’ on the merits of such changes.
“While 30-kilometre speed limits [18mph] would be okay through estates, to put such a speed restriction in place through a town like Oughterard, would just slow up the whole flow of traffic,” said Cllr Welby.
He said that there should be a vote of no-confidence in the Transport Minister for what was a ‘knee-jerk’ reaction to road incidents over recent weeks and months.
However, Green Party councillor Alastair McKinstry, said that the proposed speed limit reductions were much the same as what applied all over Europe.
“There’s been a 40% increase in the number of people killed on Irish roads this year. More people are being killed on Irish roads and there is also a greater need for enforcement [of the speed limits],” said Cllr. McKinstry.
Cllr. Eileen Mannion (FG) asked how would the changes in the national speed limits policy impact on Galway local authority plans to put in place their recently proposed speed limit changes.
Cllr. Pádraig Mac an Iomaire (FG) said that the speed limits weren’t an issue for many people travelling from the east side of Galway city to Connemara.
“On a recent trip from Dublin, it took me less than two hours to get to the east side of the city but another two-and-a-half hours to get to Rossaveal.
“While the new pier is a very welcome development, who in their right minds would built a factory in Connemara when it takes that length of time to get across the city. There wasn’t a chance of even coming near the speed limits,” said Cllr. Mac an Iomaire.
Senior County Council Engineer, Tom Prendergast told councillors that the local authority had been in contact with the Dept. of Transport seeking guidance on the speed limits issue.
“We are seeking clarity on this – the proposals [Government ones] have the potential to impact on our (Galway County Council] speed limit changes,” said Mr Prendergast.
