Council gets the green light for 88 new affordable homes in Claregalway

An Bord Pleanála has approved plans for 88 new residential units in Claregalway – including the first affordable homes to be delivered in the county under the Government’s Housing for All programme.

Galway County Council, in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, is proposing to develop 39 houses and 14 apartment buildings on a 2.7-hectare site owned by the local authority at Lakeview Road.

Chief Executive of Galway County Council Liam Conneally said that the development was in a highly desirable area, with local services and schools on its doorstep.

“Uniquely, this development is in the Galway Metropolitan Area Strategic Plan area and, as it is situated in a Gaeltacht, a number of the new units will be restricted to use by those who can demonstrate the ability to preserve and protect the language and culture of the Gaeltacht,” he said.

The development includes two four-bedroom, 19 three-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom houses and 14 apartment buildings made up of 15 three-bedroom, 21 two-bedroom and 13 one-bedroom units.

The houses will to be two storeys high, while the apartment buildings will range from two-and—half to three storeys high.

The project, which also features a crèche and community playground, will now progress to detailed design before being tendered for construction. It is envisaged that construction works will commence in 2025.

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Cllr Liam Carroll said the scheme would deliver much needed housing for the area.

“I have been impressed by the quality of the design proposed and I welcome the fact that the scheme includes for landscaped open spaces and a playground facing Lakeview Road which will be accessible, not only the to the residents of the scheme, but to the entire community,” he said.

Council Director of Services Michael Owens said that one of the main features was ‘the considerable number of different unit types and buildings being offered, which are complemented by high quality useable open spaces’.

“The proposal is in response to the envisaged variety of residents that will want to live in this new development,” he said.

Ther development includes car parking, hard and soft landscaping, site clearance works, roads, footways, amenity facilities, public lighting, signage, connections to existing services, and all ancillary site development works.

Pictured: An artist’s impression of the proposed new housing development in Claregalway.