Connemara Gaeltacht group petitions Government over linguistic and housing crisis

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Connemara Gaeltacht group is pleading with the Government to tackle what it considers a linguistic and housing crisis.

BÁNÚ has sent a formal petition to the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael detailing the lack of housing for Irish speakers in Gaeltacht areas.

The petition appeals to Micheal Martin and Simon Harris to ensure that measures are included in the Programme for Government.

It says the failure to deal with the housing crisis in Gaeltacht areas is having a detrimental effect on the use of the Irish language.

BÁNÚ spokesperson, Donncha Ó hÉallaithe told Sarah Slevin the number of Irish speakers is dropping in Gaeltacht areas due to housing supply.

