Connemara area councillor says Independent Ireland needs to be 'tail wagging the dog' if it joins Government

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Connemara area Councillor Noel Thomas has said that for Independent Ireland to go into Government, they need to be the ‘tail wagging the dog’.

Independent Ireland councillor Noel Thomas says it’s crucial the party’s policies are listened to if they do join the coalition.

Party leader Deputy Michael Collins says they won’t be going any further on Government formation talks unless there are strong policy commitments from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

In particular, the issue of a reduced VAT rate for the hospitality sector was set out as a red line when the three parties met this morning.

They’re due to meet again in the coming days after Independent Ireland, which includes Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice, set out its policy paper.

Deputy Collins believes they were treated like serious partners for Government.

Councillor Thomas says the party needs to have a strong voice if in Government