Connacht Tribune journalist takes top prize at Local Ireland Media Awards

Connacht Tribune journalist Stephen Corrigan is officially one of the best in the business – after he took one of the top awards at last week’s annual Local Ireland Media Awards.

Stephen was named Best Diversity Journalist for his piece, headlined Breaking Down the Barriers, which told the story of teenager Fionn Crombie Angus, who has refused to let his Down Syndrome derail any of his huge ambitions for life – including travelling, busking and talking of his life to university students around the world.

It was one of three categories in which Stephen was shortlisted; he was nominated as Best Community Journalist and for Best News Series as well.

In all, the Connacht Tribune Group received ten nominations for this year’s awards which were presented at a Gala Night at the Mullingar Park Hotel, hosted by broadcaster Marty Whelan.

Nineteen awards were made in total, including a Lifetime Achievement award for Kieran Walsh of the Munster Express, whose family have been associated with the Waterford-based newspaper for more than 130 years.

President of Local Ireland and Head of Irish Times Regionals Dan Linehan said: “This was our ninth awards and the seventh sponsored by the National Lottery.

“It was a great event, and I want to thank the judges for all their work and the National Lottery for their support, which has been invaluable. We had nearly 600 entries and the standard of journalism was first class.”

CEO of the National Lottery Cian Murphy said they were delighted to once again sponsor the Local Ireland Media Awards, celebrating, he said, ‘the exceptional work of local journalists and regional newspapers across the country’.

“Their dedication to informing and connecting our communities mirrors the National Lottery’s commitment to supporting Good Causes, making a positive difference in the lives of people throughout Ireland,” he added.

Executive Director of Local Ireland Bob Hughes said: “This year’s awards were the biggest yet with new categories for Diversity, Sustainability and Best Headline. We are hoping to introduce even more categories next year.”

Pictured: Stephen Corrigan and the Connacht Tribune team with MC Marty Whelan at the Local Ireland Media Awards (from left) Dave O’Connell, Declan McGuire, Kieran Rabbitte, Cian O’Connell, Marty Whelan, Denise McNamara, Stephen Corrigan, Deirdre Maxwell, Corinna Hurley, Dara Bradley and Brendan Carroll.