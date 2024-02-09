Connacht Hospitality Group announces €122,000 for good causes in 2023

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The Connacht Hospitality Group recently announced that it has supported charities, not-for-profits, and voluntary bodies to the amount of €122,000 across 2023, and this should have a huge impact on each of the great causes.
The Group was proud to work alongside charities, not-for-profits, and voluntary bodies, including Croí, Galway Hospice, Claddagh Watch Patrol, Cancer Care West, Hometree, COPE Galway, and Jigsaw throughout last year.
These amazing causes do so much fantastic work for countless people every year.
The Group has been thrilled to help them continue to make a difference – and the endless generosity of the public has been the driving force behind the continued donations.
Speaking about the €122,000 figure, Group Finance Director Brian Lynch said:
“We’re always looking to do our best for those who are giving their all in so many supportive, helpful, and selfless ways. Of course, we couldn’t do any of this without the people who put their hands in their pockets to donate, so a hearty thanks to them.
“It has been a pleasure to work with our charity partners along the way, and it has been heartening to see the positives that have come from each donation push. I’d also like to shout out our own teams for their energy and outside-the-box thinking – they’re always coming up with fresh ways to raise funds.”
The Group supported charities, not-for-profits, and voluntary bodies to the amount of €122,000 across 2023 – an increase on the amount from the year previous – and the Group is keen to keep their ambitions high as they look ahead to 2024.
Over the rest of the calendar year, the Connacht Hospitality Group is aiming high with lots of new plans expected as they once again look to help some great causes.
