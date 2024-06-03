Cois Fharraige community showcased in new three-part TG4 series

A few miles down the road is home to TG4’s long-running soap Ros na Rún – but the channel has moved a little further west for a new series that captures the real lives of the people of Cois Fharraige.

Captured over the summer months of 2023 – the busiest time of year in this tourism heartland – Pobal Cois Fharraige focuses on the real people who make up this vibrant coastal community.

The first episode next Thursday focuses on Breda Hughes from An Spidéal Tidy Towns Committee who wants to ensure the village looks well in the lead up to the summer months.

There’s also Diarmuid Ó Conghaile and his rowing crew during their final training session before the Féile an Spidéil regatta.

Viewers join Tony Antaine Ó Curraoin and his son Antoine from An Cnocán Glas on one of their trips to the shore to collect shellfish and seaweed – and there’s an insight into Féile an Spidéil where organisers are hoping for fair weather and a fiercely competitive day of boat racing.

The second episode of Pobal Cois Fharraige finds Tommy and Patrick Connolly embarking on a journey with their new business venture Galway Girl Cruises.

It’s a big day for Coláiste Chamuis and Siobhán Bairéad as hundreds of students start to arrive at the Irish College – and Sorcas Le Croí, an Irish language circus, has arrived in the area where local student Colm Seoighe from Ros an Mhíl who will perform in the circus for the very first time.

Caoilfhionn de Bhaldraithe from Sruth Yoga is setting up her beach yoga classes – and in the craft village in An Spidéal, the owner of An Spailpín Fánach, Gearóid Ó Murchú, is celebrating a special occasion.

Bean an tí Linda Geoghegan has a full house of Irish language students and we meet Máirtín Ó Cualáin who is waiting patiently for a spell of good weather so he can save his hay.

Then, for the series finale, the focus switches to Coláiste Chamuis which is celebrating fifty years since they began welcoming students to the Gaeltacht.

Produced by Aniar TV, Pobal Cois Fharraige begins at 8pm on Thursday, June 6, on TG4 – and on successive Thursdays after that.

Pictured: Caoilfhionn de Bhaldraithe…beach yoga classes.