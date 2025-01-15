City medtech company Aerogen to create 725 new jobs over next decade as part of €300 million expansion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City-headquartered medtech company Aerogen is to create 725 new jobs over the next ten years, as part of a €300m investment.

Aerogen specialises in the development and production of aerosol drug delivery, and is based in Dangan.

It has grown to become one of Ireland’s largest indigenous medtech companies, having started off in Moycullen in 1998

The announcement comes on the same day Enterprise Ireland is publishing its 2024 results at an event at Aerogen later this morning, which shows record employment levels

Total employment at companies supported by the agency increased to over 234,000 last year, with 15,741 new jobs created

The company plans to expand into the biopharmaceutical sector, with over 700 jobs being created in Galway and Shannon between now and 2035.