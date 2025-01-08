  • Services

City Council to explore potential to make salt available for communities to grit footpaths

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council is looking into how it might help communities to salt footpaths in their area during cold weather snaps

The issue was raised by Councillor Alan Curran at a meeting at City Hall last evening, as temperatures were set to plummet.

He said cyclists and pedestrians are facing lethal conditions on the footpaths – but the entire focus is on gritting the roads. .

City Council staff were receptive to exploring the possibility of making salt available so residents or community groups could carry out the work in their areas.

Social Democrats Councillor Curran says keeping the footpaths clear is vital.

