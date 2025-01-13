City Council meeting forced to adjourn as 100 people protesting over the closure of the Pálás Cinema made their way into the building

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardai had to be called to City Hall this afternoon as a group of approximately 100 people protested over the closure of the Pálás Arthouse Cinema

They were called after the group made their way into the building, forcing the city council meeting to adjourn for a short time

However, the protestors had left the lobby and gone back outside before the Gardaí and security personnel arrived

In mid-December, the arthouse cinema announced it will close at the end of February, due to rising costs.

Today’s protest made a lot of noise to make their point and one of the first speakers was long time Arts campaigner Lelia Doolan

Fianna Fáil Cllr Alan Cheevers spoke to FYI Galway as the protestors made their way into the lobby of City Hall

Cllr Cheevers defended everyone’s right to protest but pointed out that a lot of taxpayer’s money has gone into the Pálás Cinema