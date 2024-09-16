Cian Prendergast Announced as Connacht Rugby Captain for 2024/25 Season
Connacht Rugby have announced that Cian Prendergast will be captain for the upcoming 2024/25 season.
The 24-year-old made his Connacht debut in October of 2020 after having joined the academy that same year – signing a professional contract a short while later in March 2021. The Irish international was named captain for the first time in a club friendly against Bristol this past Friday. He has been a captain at school (Newbridge), international (Emerging Ireland) and now senior club level.
The club also announced that Connacht veteran Dave Heffernan and long-time Bristol Bear, now Connacht fan favourite, Joe Joyce will be vice-captains to Prendergast for the season.
Prendergast will make his first competitive start as captain when Connacht open their season this Saturday to Munster in Thomond Park at 5.30pm.
