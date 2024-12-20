  • Services

Choral celebration at St Nicholas’

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Galway Claddagh Choral will present a Christmas Choral Celebration in the city’s St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church on Monday next, December 23.

The group had been due to perform this show at the Town Hall Theatre on Friday, December 6, but that concert had to be cancelled due to Storm Darragh

For next Monday’s concert, which will start at 7pm, the Claddagh Chamber Choir and the Voice of Galway will present an evening filled with festive melodies, from traditional Christmas carols to modern seasonal favourites, to create a joyful and uplifting atmosphere.

A Christmas Choral Celebration is directed by Stephen Carroll, and produced by Kate McBrearty. Tickets are available from the Town Hall Theatre; online at tht.ie, by phone on 091-569777, or at the theatre box office. The cost is €12/€15, plus the theatre’s booking and development fee of €1 per ticket.

Pictured: The Claddagh Chamber Choir and the Voice of Galway will be singing.

