Calls for safety measures on 'accident blackspot' Lake Road in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are calls for safety measures to be introduced on what’s described as an accident blackspot in Loughrea.

The Lake Road, which has a footpath on just one side of the road, has been subject to numerous accidents this year.

The 5km stretch of road is a key commuter route with children walking to school daily, but concerns are being raised over the speed of traffic on the road.

Fine Gael Councillor Moegie Maher is calling for safety measures to be put in place urgently