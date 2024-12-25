Bus link will be late night godsend for commuters

Commuters in Loughrea have received the Christmas gift they’ve long been waiting for – an evening bus service linking the town to Galway.

It was announced this week that from Monday, December 23, a new TFI Local Link bus service will run between Loughrea and the city three times nightly from Monday to Sunday.

Starting in Loughrea outside Beatty’s, the new Route 439 will also stop on the Athenry Road at SuperValu, in Craughwell, at Derrydonnell Cross and in Oranmore.

The service will be a critical link for students and workers in the city who until now had no bus service home after 6.30pm.

A service will now run seven nights a week from the Cathedral in Galway at 7.25pm. 9.25pm and 11.25pm, with further stops at Eyre Square, the G Hotel and at ATU Galway.

Local Councillor Shane Curley (FF) has long campaigned for an improved nighttime service and at a meeting of the County Council on Monday, said this new service was very welcome.

“This is extremely positive news and I want to thank the Executive [of Galway County Council] because I know they put huge work into engaging with the NTA and the Department of Transport on this issue,” he added.

Sinn Féin TD for Galway East, Louis O’Hara, said the new service would provide some relief to commuters, but said it shouldn’t have taken so long – and more was needed.

“This issue has been ongoing for years and it should not have taken so long for evening services to be provided. This still falls short of the level of service provided by the previous Bus Éireann service and I will continue to advocate for increased public bus services along this route.

“It also underlines the need to address the lack of bus services elsewhere in the county, such as in Athenry. Commitments have been given by the NTA that a service will be up and running between Athenry and Galway City in early 2025 and urgency is needed to ensure that this happens,” said Deputy O’Hara.

Independent Deputy Seán Canney said this type of service was required if there was to be a proper alternative to driving for those working or studying in the city.

“I welcome this service for Loughrea, to have a vital connection between Galway City and Loughrea. Presently, there is no evening or night connection to Loughrea from Galway City.

“This new service will deliver a vital public transport link for students, workers and the general travelling public. Three connecting services will enhance the lives of those living along the route and deliver a viable option to the private car,” said the TD for Galway East.

Pictured: Good news…Galway East Deputy Louis O’Hara.Photo: Brian Harding.