Budding Galway artists display their talents in Junior Cycle Visual Art Exhibition

Young artists from schools across Galway city and county put their talents in the spotlight at an impressive exhibition of their work, hosted by the Galway Education Support Centre last week.
The Junior Cycle Visual Art Exhibition took place in partnership with ATU and Cregal Art and saw over 60 pieces of top-class work on display at the Centre on Wellpark Road in Galway
This exhibition showcased art works of pupils from Galway schools selected from last year’s Junior Cycle Visual Art.
Schools were invited to submit a number of pieces for display, featuring both 2D and 3D works, along with sketch books featuring pupil’s research and development.
The exhibition was coordinated by the Galway Education Support Centre and the Department of Creative Education at Atlantic Technological University, with sponsorship from Cregal Art.
It was curated by ATU student teachers and lecturers and involved more than 60 pieces in total.
The exhibition featured a wide diversity of art works of a very high standard and there was a great turnout from teachers, pupils and their families.
Pictured: At the Junior Cycle Visual Art Exhibition in Galway Education Support Centre Clara Blodau, Gort. Photo: Sean Lydon
