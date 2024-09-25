Brave families tell their story to highlight critical role of Blood Bike West

By Elizabeth Garner and Jim Hynes

Three families of brave young children who know exactly what it’s like to deal with severe illness have told their story to show their gratitude to Blood Bike West, which has played such a critical role in their children’s battle against cancer.

BBW is a volunteer charity that helps families affected by cancer by collecting blood samples from their homes and taking them to the labs at UHG for analysis. This means that families already stretched to their limit, can avoid putting everyone in the car, fighting the Galway traffic and trying to find a parking spot at the hospital.

In conjunction with other blood bike groups, they also collect medication from Dublin and bring it direct to people’s homes.

And because September is Children’s Cancer Awareness Month, Blood Bike West met up with some of the kids and their families, who rely on their self-less support.

Liva, Rian and Sheenagh all have different types of cancer, and are at different stages in their cancer journey, but setting that aside they are all 100% brave, determined fighters.

Liva, from Ballybane, was diagnosed at the age of three and a half. Now, two and a half years later – after six months in and out of hospital followed by two years of weekly blood tests and checks – she’s just got the ‘all clear’.

Rian, from Indreabhán, was six and a half when he was diagnosed. He spent six weeks in Crumlin Children’s Hospital, then another six to seven months between Crumlin and UHG, attending three or four appointments a week. He’s in the process of weekly blood tests now.

Bravely he has asked to have his broviac removed (a surgically placed line put into a vein in a child’s chest) so he can play sport, so his samples are harder to take as he has to give blood through’ finger pricks’ (like someone with diabetes). But it’s worth it to run around with his friends.

Sheenagh, from Ardrahan, is the youngest; she was three when she was first diagnosed. It started with a ‘sore tummy’ that could have been appendicitis or a bug but wasn’t.

She too is doing weekly blood tests and has another year to go. The treatments are long and relentless; weekly chemo at hospital, daily tablets and monthly tablets, a cannula each month if you don’t have a broviac, and blood tests every week to determine if the medication can be taken. It would test the endurance of the sturdiest adult never mind a small child.

Some treatments must be done at hospital, others can be done at home if the parents learn how to administer them. The blood for the tests is taken by the parents as the hospital teaches them how to do it. They too are incredibly brave and strong.

Would you be able for it? Talking with them gives a very real picture of what it’s like when your child has cancer — nights spent at the hospital, days spent in Dublin, giving up work, having granny come to stay for six months, moving back in with your own parents.

Then there’s the toll on the siblings, some are too young to really understand but some aren’t. Liva has a twin sister who struggled in the early months. She was suddenly without her twin.

Sheenagh has older brothers, and it was challenging for all the attention to be suddenly swallowed up by her condition. It felt hugely unfair. But their families love them and even when the sacrifices are hard, they are generously given. Even so, one parent said simply, “You focus on surviving, every day.”

The statistics sadly show that many children do not beat cancer but for Liva, Rian and Sheenagh the outlook is good and that’s something to celebrate this month.

Neighbours – as you would expect in Ireland – are a lifeline. They offer help and support in abundance including “meals left on the doorstep so we didn’t need to cook.” Local businesses also lend their support.

For many years the Maldron Hotel has allowed Blood Bike West to base their van in the hotel car park for easy access (this location is seen in the photograph), and the charity is very grateful for their generosity.

Northgate Vehicle Hire also support their work by supplying them with a high-quality van, free of charge.

■ If Blood Bike West can help you, give them a call on 087 606 5035.

Pictured: Adrian Quinn of Blood Bike West, with dad Padraig holding Fiach and mum Ciara Ní Ghriallais with Oisin and Rian; Sheenagh with mom Catherine Lally, and Katie, Livia, Tom and mom Linda Vinnina, with (front) BBW bikers Rossa Geraghty and Acton Moore. Photo: Jim Hynes