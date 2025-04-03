  • Services

Public meeting on short-term lets in Galway City next week

Public meeting on short-term lets in Galway City next week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public meeting on the issue of housing and short-term lets is taking place in Galway city next week.

It comes as proposed legal changes – which could outlaw longer Airbnb lettings in towns and cities – could be announced within weeks.

The aim is to restrict tourist lettings to under 90 days a year – in areas where the population is about 10,000 people.

The public meeting in the city will feature contributions from each speaker, along with providing space for discussion.

It’ll include speakers from Gaeltacht housing campaign group Tinteán, the University of Galway Students Union, the Community Action Tenants Union Galway, and housing policy analyst Dr Lorcan Sirr.

The meeting on short-term lets will be held in Áras na nGael on Dominick Street Lower on Wednesday April 9th at 7PM.

