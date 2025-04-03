Strong Galway involvement in new Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a strong Galway involvement in the new Board of Gaeltacht development authority Údarás na Gaeltachta

The chairperson of the 10 person board is Connemara native TV presenter Siobhán Ní Ghadhra, who has been involved with Telegael and is a founder of Danú Media

Ceantar na nOileán natives Máire Áine Uí Ailín who works in the University of Galway and County Councillor Máirtín Ó Laoi will also serve the board until the end of 2026

The other members are Caitlín Ní Bhroin, Anthony Molloy and Seán Ó Cuirreáin from Donegal, Micheál Ó Drisleáin from Waterford, Pádraig Ó Conaire from Mayo, Breandán Mac Gearailt from Mayo and Cathal Seoighe from Meath