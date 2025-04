This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A solution to the controversial closure of a pathway near Renmore Barracks could be on the horizon

The Defence Forces and Galway City Council are set to meet on the issue.

A section of the pathway that strayed into lands belonging to Renmore Barracks was closed to prevent unauthorised access to military property.

Galway West TD John Connolly says he would welcome the re-opening of the path