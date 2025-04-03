UHG and Merlin Park seeking members for council to improve patient experience

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

UHG and Merlin Park are seeking volunteers to join a council to help improve patient experience.

The Patient Council will help assess and make recommendations on the services provided by the hospitals, along with reviewing policies and procedures.

Members can also take part in hospital committees, and oversee the development of patient involvement initiatives.

Those interested in becoming a member are asked to call 091 893 191 or email pals.guh@hse.ie by Friday April 18th.