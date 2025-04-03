Druid to mark 50th anniversary in Galway with a double bill, a symposium and public talks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Druid is to mark its 50th anniversary in Galway city over the next few months with a double bill, a symposium and public talks

The double bill of Synge’s Riders to the Sea and Shakespeare’s Macbeth will be performed in July as part of the Galway International Arts Festival

Founded by Garry Hynes, Marie Mullen and the late Mick Lally, Druid began in the summer of 1975 with a three-day season of work in Galway at the Jesuit Hall in Salthill

Following the Galway run in the Mick Lally Theatre Macbeth will then transfer to the Gaiety Theatre for Dublin Theatre Festival in September and October.

Druid has also announced a New York run of its acclaimed 2024 production of Samuel Beckett’s Endgame which will run at the Irish Arts Center in Manhattan in October and November.

Also, as part of the 50th, the University of Galway will host a symposium from 31 October to 2 November, exploring the past and future directions of Druid’s work

There will also be an exhibition and a short series of public talks